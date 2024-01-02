Lionel Messi’s nostalgic comment on a photo that Ronaldinho published

Lionel Messi remembered a scene from his stay at FC Barcelona with Ronaldinho (Photo: Getty Images)

The time in which Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi shared a team at FC Barcelona remained in the retinas of football lovers. The Rosario debuted and added his first minutes in the Spanish team since October 16, 2004, where he received the tutelage of the Brazilian who was at an impressive level. At every opportunity that arises, both protagonists express the affection they have for each other and this time it was the Argentine who commented on Dinho’s publication on social networks.

The native of Porto Alegre published the first image of 2024 on his Instagram profile and returned to the past to remember when he was still defending the Blaugrana shirt. “No more vacations… Time to work hahaha. Soon I will announce the next chapters of this adventure!!!”, he wrote along with the image in which he is seen in great physical condition walking through a section of the Spanish club. with a red towel around his neck, with his shorts rolled up and a blue muscle shirt.

What no one imagined was that Lionel would appear in the comments box to nostalgically relive those days. “What photo! Those walks from the locker room to the La Masía field drinking coffee. Hahahaha,” Messi wrote. People quickly began to ‘like’ the Argentine’s words in addition to commenting in search of some interaction with the current captain of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s comment on the old photo that Ronaldinho published (Photo: Instagram)

It is worth remembering that Ronaldinho arrived at Barcelona as a megastar in 2003, when Messi was not even part of the professional team. However, later he had the opportunity to share a season and a half with La Pulga. He even gave the first assist to the Argentine striker who would later stand out and become the top scorer in the history of the Catalan club. “I’m a friend of Leo, we don’t talk every day, but whenever we have the chance we talk to each other,” he commented at the time.

“Then we became friends, we started playing together and we got along very well. He arrived being different from all the others, and we talked to Rijkaard for him to come and train with us, it all happened very quickly. I was lucky enough to give him the pass for his first goal. Over time, it is very nice to see so close someone who starts and then conquers the world,” the Brazilian recalled years ago that relationship with that little Argentine who arrived from La Masía. La Pulga had expressed his most grateful words in 2018, when the man who guided him in his first steps announced his retirement from professional football: “As I always said, I learned a lot at your side. I will always be grateful to you for how easy you made everything for me when I got to the locker room. I was lucky enough to share many things with you and I am very happy because, in addition to being a phenomenon with the ball, you are a great person and that is the most important thing. Even if you decide to leave, football will never forget your smile. All the best, Ronnie.”

The Brazilian’s last public appearance was in the Conmebol Legends match that ended with the Tango team’s victory over Samba by 2 to 1. As soon as he stepped onto the playing field, he showed his classic chiches and received an ovation. He then endorsed it on the field of play with his “no look passes”, millimeter clearances and luxuries that so characterized him in his career. In addition, he published on his social networks the New Year’s celebration on the beaches of Brazil with the fireworks in the background and surrounded by his loved ones.

