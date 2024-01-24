Lionel Scaloni defined his future in Messi’s Argentina team; “I always told the truth”

#Lionel #Scaloni #defined #future #Messis #Argentina #team #told #truth

2024-01-24

The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, expressed this Wednesday that he always thought about “giving space to young people” when he spoke of his doubts about continuing to lead the Albiceleste, which he guided to the Qatar 2022 World Cup title.

Florentino Pérez’s unthinkable decision with Vinicius if he completes the signing of Mbappé for Real Madrid

“There has been a lot of talk, but I always told the truth. There were moments to think and know what to do. That wasn’t a farewell or anything, it was just thinking about how the selection continued. The moment was also to give space to young people and that was important for us,” said the former soccer player for the Spanish Deportivo de La Coruña and Real Mallorca and the Italians Lazio and Atalanta in an interview with the Sky Sports Italia channel.

Scaloni officially said that he continues to lead the Albiceleste, but, when referring to the title won on December 18, 2022, he declared that “what he experienced was spectacular,” although it is time to “continue” forward.

“);/*]]>*/

“Seeing your people, your friends and the country in general so happy, in a difficult time as a country, was spectacular. But now we have to continue. We enjoyed that joy, but we continued,” she stated.

Furthermore, the Albiceleste coach referred to Messi’s future role in the national team and said that he sees him “happy” playing football.

“It will continue until I say otherwise. I won’t be the one to say that he won’t come again. I think so, that he continues, especially because he is happy on the playing field. He is happy there. It’s really him playing ball. “We always say that he must continue until he can’t do it, because then it will be even more difficult for him, but it will be hard for everyone not to see him on the field again,” he stated.

“);/*]]>*/

In the press conference after the historic victory that Argentina experienced in Brazil, last November, when as a visitor it defeated the ‘Verdeamarelha’ for the first time in Rio de Janeiro, Scaloni left his permanence in office in doubt.

“I want some time to think because this team needs a coach who has all the energy possible,” said the coach who made Argentina champion of the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Scaloni made the announcement when answering the last question of the press conference and his response fell like a bombshell for Argentine journalists, especially because the coach did not want to give more details or explanations when asked if he was thinking about resigning.

“);/*]]>*/