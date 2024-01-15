Lions beat Rams 24-23 and are still alive in these 2024 Playoffs

#Lions #beat #Rams #alive #Playoffs

The Detroit Lions beat the Rams 24-23 this Sunday night in the last game of this day to stay alive and advance to the Divisional Round for the first time in 32 years.

Many of the fans who saw Detroit’s victory today were surely children in 1992, when the cats beat Dallas in the divisional games by 38-6. That had been his last victory until this Sunday. They broke a streak of nine straight losses, the longest active, to smile again and know what it means to win in the Postseason.

The first half of the game was a true battle of offenses, since while one team scored, the other responded. It was in this way that halftime arrived with Detroit leading 21-17.

The cats’ scores fell on carries by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, while the other score fell on a pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta. For their part, the Angelenos’ points came from a field goal by Brett Maher and a pair of touchdown passes from Matt Stafford to Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwall.

For the second half, the defensive adjustments paid off, as only nine points were dropped, all due to field goals; one from Michael Badgley and two more from Maher. Those were the only points that were presented, the rest was the work of the defenses.

With this victory, Detroit will now face the winner of this Monday’s match between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay and again at Ford Field. This also represents a historic fact, since it will be the first time they play at home twice in the Playoffs.

​

​

​