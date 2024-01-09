Liquid yogurt, cooking oil and tuna among the products that increased the most with the end of zero VAT

DECO explains that, between the 4th and 8th of January, the average increase of the 41 products was 5.29%, totaling 7.51 euros and raising the average cost of the basket from 141.97 euros to 149.48 euros, respectively.

Liquid yogurt, cooking oil and tuna in olive oil were the products that increased the most in four days since the end of the zero VAT regime, according to an estimate from DECO Proteste. According to the consumer protection organization, the prices of 41 essential products that were part of the essential food basket increased by more than 6% in 14 products.

With the end of the exemption, products returned to the 6% VAT rate, except for cooking oil, which went to the 13% rate, compared to the previous rate of 23%, explains DECO.

DECO Proteste considers that retailers increased prices below 6% on more than 21 products, and “there may have been an attempt to mitigate the immediate impact of the reintroduction of VAT through promotions on products covered by the exemption.

This practice may have contributed to minimizing the initial impact felt by consumers”, considers Rita Rodrigues, communications director at DECO Proteste, who also warns “it is possible that, especially on the first day of the reintroduction of VAT, there was some delay in updating the posted prices”.

