Liquidation of the Bielsko factory. Several hundred people will lose their jobs

The Fiat engine factory in Bielsko-Biała will be closed down this year. On January 3, trade unions operating at the plant received notice of the intention to carry out group layoffs. Nearly half a thousand people will lose their jobs.

“For many of us, the New Year means hopes for a better future, unfortunately not for everyone. Today trade unions operating at FCA Powertrain Poland in Bielsko-Biała were informed about the liquidation of the company by the end of 2024,” the Federation of Metal Workers and Metallurgists in Poland reported on social media.

FCA Powertrain ceases operations. Group layoffs in Bielsko-Biała

According to Metalowcy, the general meeting of shareholders decided to start the process of liquidation of the plant. By the end of 2024, all contracts with employees will be terminated. The layoffs will start in February.

They will take place in the coming days negotiations of the conditions under which employees of the Fiat factory in Bielsko will end their work. This includes: about the amount of severance pay. The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9.

The information about the layoffs was confirmed by the chairwoman of MOZ NSZZ Solidarność at FCA Poland SA, Wanda Stróżyk, in an interview with the bielsko.info portal. – The management informed us today about liquidation of the FCA Powertrain Poland plant. Thus, we received a letter from Father collective layoffs of all 468 employees – she said.

Reasons for the liquidation of the Fiat factory in Bielsko-Biała

As the portal bielsko.biala.pl found out, The reasons for the liquidation of the FCA Powertrain plant in Bielsko-Biała are European regulations on exhaust emissions from combustion engines, as well as a decline in orders.. In the first half of last year, approximately 300 people left their jobs as part of the agreements. In the coming months, a similar fate awaits the remaining employees.