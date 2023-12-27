Lisa, Amy and Shelley from OG3NE changed course in 2023: ‘Everything we do should make us happy. Whatever that is’ | Moerdijk

#Lisa #Amy #Shelley #OG3NE #changed #happy #Moerdijk

FIJNAART – For years, the lives of Lisa, Amy and Shelley were all about performing, touring and releasing new music. This year, the singers of OG3NE consciously took a step back to get to know themselves better. A candid conversation about being bullied at school, talking to psychologists, the sometimes difficult relationship with the media and how the loss of mother Isolde is still palpable. “I notice that a kind of blanket covers the fun moments.”

Nicole Roelands 12/26/23, 6:30 PM

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Gerard Joling donates underwear at the kick-off of Serious Request 2023 in Nijmegen | Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nicusor Dan, after an Otokar bus caught fire while in motion: It’s not normal, but it’s still not something to worry about
Nicusor Dan, after an Otokar bus caught fire while in motion: It’s not normal, but it’s still not something to worry about
Posted on
Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match
Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match
Posted on
Carl Åkerberg looked up the forgotten cemeteries for cholera victims –
Carl Åkerberg looked up the forgotten cemeteries for cholera victims –
Posted on
They identify the victim of the strong car accident in Atizapán
They identify the victim of the strong car accident in Atizapán
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News