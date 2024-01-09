Lisa Bonet files for divorce two years after breaking up with Jason Momoa | Backbiting

#Lisa #Bonet #files #divorce #years #breaking #Jason #Momoa #Backbiting

Jan 9, 2024 at 7:01 AM Update: an hour ago

Two years after Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation, the actress has filed for divorce. Court papers show that the couple has not been together since October 2020.

The actors share custody of their daughter Nola (16) and son Nakoa-Wolf (15). Bonet and Momoa do not ask for alimony from each other.

Bonet (The Cosby Show) not Momo (Aquaman) have been together since 2005 and got married in 2017. Two years ago, the former actor couple announced that they were no longer together. “The love between us will endure and will evolve in the way love wants to be known and lived,” they wrote in a statement.

The 56-year-old actress previously had a relationship with Lenny Kravitz. Together they had daughter Zoë. The 44-year-old Momoa became good friends with Kravitz and his daughter during his relationship with Bonet.

Both Bonet and Momoa are currently, as far as we know, single.

