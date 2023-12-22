Lisbon Metro signs contract to extend the red line to Alcântara

#Lisbon #Metro #signs #contract #extend #red #line #Alcântara

The contract was signed this Friday between the transport company and the construction consortium. Extension contract for four seasons amounts to 321.9 million euros.

Metropolitano de Lisboa signed the contract for the expansion of the red line with Mota-Engil and SPIE Batignolles Internacional. This is, as had already been stated by the Portuguese construction company, a contract worth 321.888 million euros.

The base price of the tender for the extension of the red line, which will connect Humberto Delgado airport to Alcântara, was set at 330 million euros, plus applicable VAT.

“The total eligible cost predicted for the extension of the Red line from São Sebastião station to Alcântara is 405.4 million euros. It is foreseen in the PRR – Resilience Recovery Plan 2021-2026, and has a European investment of 304 million euros and national financial support of 101.4 million euros”, reads the statement announcing the signing between the company and the consortium.

The expansion will be four kilometers long and will consist of four new stations: Amoreiras/Campolide, Campo de Ourique, Infante Santo and Alcântara. The latter will connect to the future sustainable intermodal line, and aims to promote the connection between Lisbon and Oeiras.

“It is estimated that the daily demand captured in the four stations that make up this extension will correspond to an increase of 4.7% of customers across the entire network, around 87.8% of the estimated increase in demand corresponds to current users of public transport ”, says the Lisbon Metro.

“The demand captured from the segment of current users of individual transport represents 11.8%, corresponding to 3.7 thousand fewer individual vehicles circulating daily, with time gains of 72%, of which 53.2% correspond to current users. Considering the analysis over 30 years, avoided emissions will amount to 175.6 thousand tons of CO2, energy savings will amount to 29.2 thousand toe (Tons of Oil Equivalent)”, he maintains.

In the same statement, Metropolitano de Lisboa recalls that five competitors presented proposals: FCC Construcción, Contratas Y Ventas, SAU and Alberto Couto Alves; Teixeira Duarte, Casais, Alves Ribeiro, Tecnovia, EPOS and Somafel; Mota-Engil and SPIE Batignolles Internacional; Acciona Construcción and Domingos da Silva Teixeira; ZAGOPE, COMSA Instalaciones Y Sistemas Industriales, COMSA and Fergrupo.