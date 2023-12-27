Lisbon opens in loss in the last week of the year, contradicting European gains

#Lisbon #opens #loss #week #year #contradicting #European #gains

The PSI slipped 0.02%, with Semapa and REN being the protagonists of the strongest falls in the first session after Christmas. On the other hand, the main European squares experienced a positive day.

The Lisbon stock exchange ended this Wednesday’s session in negative territory, the first after Christmas, losing 0.02%, reaching 6,421.29 points. The PSI thus contradicted the general feeling experienced in European markets, which was one of moderate optimism.

Among the listed companies with the sharpest falls, Semapa stands out, in the order of 0.75%, reaching 13.32 euros per title, at the same time as REN fell 0.65% and stood at 2.31 euros .

Conversely, Jerónimo Martins added 0.52%, reaching 23.20 euros, while Corticeira Amorim rose 0.33% and reached 9.20 euros per title.

Among European markets, the United Kingdom advanced 0.26%, while Germany gained 0.20% and the aggregate Euro Stoxx 50 index added 0.18%. Italy followed, at 0.15% and the slightest variations were in Spain and France, in the order of 0.09% and 0.04%.