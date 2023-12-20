Lisbon retreats under pressure from Mota and BCP – Stock Exchange

#Lisbon #retreats #pressure #Mota #BCP #Stock #Exchange

The Portuguese stock market closed in negative territory, on a day when most European counterparts continued to rise. Pressuring the national index were mainly Mota-Engil and BCP.

The Lisbon stock exchange closed in the red on a day when among the main European markets, only Madrid and Frankfurt slipped marginally. O PSI fell 0.32%, to 6,344.54 points, with half of the 16 listed in the green and the other half closing down.

Putting pressure on the national index was Mota-Engil, which lost 10% during trading. The construction company would mitigate its losses and ended with a drop of 3.91%, to 3.93 euros, in the worst session in a month and a half. The capture of capital gains may have been the factor in the decline in the shares of the company led by Carlos Mota dos Santos.

O BCP, one of the PSI’s heavyweights, also supported the index’s performance. The bank led by Miguel Maya fell 2.8%, closing at 0.2673 euros, in contrast to the gains of European banks.

Among the listed companies with the greatest weight in the index, EDP lost 1.1%, to 4,497 euros, while the Galp rose 0.3%, up to 13.52 euros, benefiting from the rise in crude oil prices. A EDP ​​Renováveis rose 0.39%, ending the day at 17.87 euros, while the Jerome Martins gained 1.13%, to 23.24 euros, following the good performance of the retail sector in European markets.

The biggest climb of the day belonged to Noswhich appreciated by 2.04%, to 3.2 euros.

Also Read:  Nio will offer two brands of low-cost electric cars in Europe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Posted on
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Posted on
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Posted on
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News