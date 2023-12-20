Lisbon retreats under pressure from Mota and BCP – Stock Exchange

#Lisbon #retreats #pressure #Mota #BCP #Stock #Exchange

The Portuguese stock market closed in negative territory, on a day when most European counterparts continued to rise. Pressuring the national index were mainly Mota-Engil and BCP.

The Lisbon stock exchange closed in the red on a day when among the main European markets, only Madrid and Frankfurt slipped marginally. O PSI fell 0.32%, to 6,344.54 points, with half of the 16 listed in the green and the other half closing down.

Putting pressure on the national index was Mota-Engil, which lost 10% during trading. The construction company would mitigate its losses and ended with a drop of 3.91%, to 3.93 euros, in the worst session in a month and a half. The capture of capital gains may have been the factor in the decline in the shares of the company led by Carlos Mota dos Santos.

O BCP, one of the PSI’s heavyweights, also supported the index’s performance. The bank led by Miguel Maya fell 2.8%, closing at 0.2673 euros, in contrast to the gains of European banks.

Among the listed companies with the greatest weight in the index, EDP lost 1.1%, to 4,497 euros, while the Galp rose 0.3%, up to 13.52 euros, benefiting from the rise in crude oil prices. A EDP ​​Renováveis rose 0.39%, ending the day at 17.87 euros, while the Jerome Martins gained 1.13%, to 23.24 euros, following the good performance of the retail sector in European markets.

The biggest climb of the day belonged to Noswhich appreciated by 2.04%, to 3.2 euros.