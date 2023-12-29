Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate

#Lisbon #surpasses #York #Paris #among #world #capitals #luxury #real #estate

The capital occupies the tenth position in an international report and presents a growth forecast of 2.5% in the luxury real estate market for 2024. However, the same study warns that early elections are a potential risk for this market.

Lisbon has been one of the world’s most sought after cities by foreign citizens in 2023, particularly with regard to the luxury real estate market. Next year looks like it will be no exception and the Portuguese capital is even in the top 10 best performing global markets.

This is, at least, Knight Frank’s most recent projection. Lisbon occupies the tenth position in the report, with a forecast of 2.5% growth in the luxury real estate market, ahead of cities such as New York, Zurich or Paris.

Even so, the elections were classified by the Quintela and Penalva partner as “the biggest potential risk for luxury markets in 2024” and Portugal did not escape this analysis, given the premature fall of the Government and new elections scheduled for March 10. Thus, the relaxation of tax and real estate regulations was considered the biggest opportunity for next year.

“This report of research from Knight Frank points to the elections as a potential risk for the luxury residential market and, as a greater opportunity, the flexibility of administrative and fiscal processes, in order to make the real estate market more attractive for foreign investment”, highlights Francisco Quintela, partner da Quintela and Penalva|Knight Frank.

“Nevertheless, although the scenario in Portugal is still uncertain regarding new measures for the real estate sector, foreign investors continue to believe in our ability to attract investment and choose our country to live in”, assures Francisco Quintela in a statement.

Prices are expected to grow 2.5% in 2024

This year, the price of luxury properties is expected to see an overall increase of 2.4%, with growth of 2.5% expected for next year. This means that Lisbon is in line with the increase.

“Dubai leads the forecasts for 2023, with expected growth of 14%, followed by Madrid (6.5%), Stockholm (5%), Seoul (4.5%) and Miami (4%)”, with “These markets are recovering from recent price drops or registering a strong migration of wealth”, maintains the research.

But on the list for 2024 everything changes. Dubai was the leader in price predictions in 2023, but was dethroned by Auckland for 2024, with the Australian city seeing a 10% increase in luxury prices.

Thus, Dubai falls to third place, with growth of 5%, the same as Madrid and slightly above Stockholm (4.5%).

There is a “cautious optimism”, with buyers of luxury properties considering that economic risks are decreasing, both on the demand side, with a strong emphasis on the decline in inflation and the fact that the rise in interest rates is enter the final chapter.

According to Kate Everret-Allen, head of international residential research, “some buyers of high-end products are confident that the worst is over. With inflation receding and the rise in interest rates entering its final chapter, it is already felt that

the markets’ appetite is reinforced.”

Kate Everret-Allen also states that construction costs, the persistent shortage of labor and the risk faced by families when taking out credit for new housing is contributing to the lack of product on the market. Knight Frank’s annual forecasts also show that the percentage of ready buyers in first-class property sales rose from 46% to 52% in the last six months.