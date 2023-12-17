List of Countries That Ban Israeli Citizens’ Visas Due to Aggression against Palestine

#List #Countries #Ban #Israeli #Citizens #Visas #Due #Aggression #Palestine

Sunday, 17 Dec 2023 19:20 IWST

Israel destroys Palestinian homes in the West Bank city of Jenin. (REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

A number of countries prohibit citizens from entering Israel who commit violence and attacks against citizens Palestine.

These countries include the United States and England. These two Western countries prohibit visas for Israeli citizens deemed responsible for violence in Palestine.

United States of America

The United States on Tuesday (5/12) refused visas for Israeli extremists who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank in the wake of the increasingly heated conflict in Gaza.

This rejection is an unusual step and sanction for the US against Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would deny entry to anyone involved in undermining peace, security and stability in the West Bank. This rejection also applies to close family members of those who are rejected.

“Today, I announced a new visa restriction policy that targets individuals and their family members who engage in or significantly contribute to actions that undermine peace, security and stability in the West Bank,” Blinken said.

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who carry out violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said.

Blinken reiterated US President Joe Biden’s statement calling Israel’s attacks in the West Bank unacceptable.

He also underlined that Israel is not doing enough to stop settler violence in the West Bank, an occupied Palestinian territory that human rights groups say has seen an increase in violence amid Israeli aggression.

