List of Dangerous Countries to Visit in 2024

Several countries are currently experiencing conflict which makes international travel dangerous. An agency has issued a list of countries that are dangerous to visit in 2024. What are they?

Reporting from the Independent, Tuesday (19/12/2023) SOS medical and security consultants issued a map showing countries that are safe and risky to visit. South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Somalia top the list of dangerous countries to visit.

This annual map assesses various factors to provide information to tourists and businesses about potential threats in countries around the world. The report combines medical and security risk ratings, reflecting the impact of events such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.

What makes this year’s map different is that it includes the dangers of climate change. International SOS is seeing an increasing trend in the number of climate-related alerts issued to clients as rising global temperatures increase health risks around the world.

Data collected by Inform (a collaboration between the Euro-Mediterranean Center for Climate Change and the Joint Research Center of the European Commission), estimates the risk of future humanitarian crises and disasters caused by climate change.

“Just one example, this year’s extreme heat events, with the first heat wave called Cerberus hitting Europe, may be a common occurrence,” said Dr Irene Lai, global medical director at International SOS.

“In addition to the physical impacts of extreme heat, there are significant negative impacts on mental health. It is important for businesses to plan for this, adapt ways of living and working to protect health, while taking steps to slow and ultimately reverse the trend of rising temperatures, he added.

These countries were assessed based on each risk category namely medical, security and climate change using a five-level scale ranging from low to very high for medical and climate change, and ‘not significant’ to ‘extreme’ for security.

For ‘security, the countries of Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Somalia were all given an ‘extreme’ warning level. Meanwhile, parts of Lebanon, the Palestinian Territories and Russia are experiencing increased security risks, as are Ecuador and parts of Colombia following increased crime and unrest.

However, the risk rating in El Salvador and parts of Nepal has decreased due to the ongoing downward trend in a number of risk factors.

Meanwhile, the safest countries are in Europe, including Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland and Denmark.

In the medical category, countries labeled ‘very high’ risk are Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, North Korea, Palestinian Territories, Haiti, Libya, Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Burundi and Somalia.

The category of countries at ‘very high’ risk of climate change includes Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Chad, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

How about Indonesia?

For the ‘medical’ category, Indonesia has ‘variable risk’ status, which means that quality medical care is available in big cities, but there may be limited services in other places. Likewise, exposure to food, waterborne infectious diseases, or potentially life-threatening infectious diseases may vary.

In the ‘security’ category, Indonesia has ‘medium’ status. This category means that there is the possibility of periodic political unrest, violent protests, rebellions and/or sporadic acts of terrorism occurring. International travelers may be at risk of communal, sectarian or racial violence and violent crime. The capacity of security and emergency services and infrastructure varies. Industrial action could disrupt travel.

Likewise, the ‘climate’ status for Indonesia is ‘medium’.

