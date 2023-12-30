List of Sky Phenomena for January 2024 Complete with Schedule

#List #Sky #Phenomena #January #Complete #Schedule

The sky in January 2024 will be decorated with various astronomical phenomena that are not only beautiful, but also stunning. There anything? Check out the complete list of celestial phenomena for January 2024 below.

Astronomical phenomena are natural events or happenings that occur in outer space and can be observed or noticed from earth. Some examples of interesting astronomical phenomena include eclipses, planetary conjunctions, meteor showers, and other events.

Starting in January 2024, the annual meteor shower which is said to be the best will reach its peak. Not only that, a total lunar eclipse will also appear in the sky in mid-January. The complete list is below.

List of Sky Phenomena January 2024

Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Quoting from the Earth Sky page, the Quadrantid meteor shower reaches its peak on January 3-4 2024. While the majority of meteor shower peaks occur within two days, the Quadrantid peak only occurs for a few hours.

During its peak, the Quadrantid meteor intensity reaches 60-200 meteors per hour. Quadrantids are also known for their very bright meteor fireballs, as quoted on the NASA website.

To see this meteor shower, the best time to observe it is at night until early morning with dark skies without moonlight.

Total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on January 20-21 2024. What is a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse is a natural event when part or all of the cross-section of the moon is covered by the earth’s shadow.

As explained on the official website of the Ministry of Education and Culture, this phenomenon can be classified into three types, namely total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire umbral shadow of the earth covers the moon, resulting in the position of the sun, earth and moon on the same line.

Parallel Planet Phenomenon

The phenomenon of parallel planets or also known as a planetary conjunction is predicted to occur on January 27 2024. At that time, three planets, namely Venus, Mars and Mercury will appear close together when observed from Earth.

According to the NASA website, a planetary conjunction is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when two planets, a planet and a moon, or a planet and a star appear close to each other in the Earth’s night sky.

Actually, this phenomenon of parallel planets does not have deep astronomical significance, but it is just beautiful to look at. This phenomenon occurs because the planets orbit the Sun in a plane that is almost parallel, known as the ecliptic plane.

So, that’s a list of celestial phenomena that will occur in January 2024, along with an explanation. Hope it is useful!

This article was written by Jihan Nisrina Khairani, Participant of the Merdeka Campus Certified Internship Program at detikcom.

