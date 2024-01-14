List of Space Missions 2024, To the Moon and Beyond

#List #Space #Missions #Moon

Sunday, 14 Jan 2024 06:54 IWST

1. List of 2024 Space Missions, To the Moon and Beyond 2. Search for the Ocean on Jupiter’s Moon to Artemis II

Illustration. A number of space missions are scheduled to launch into space in 2024. (Photo: AP/Malcolm Denemark)

A number space mission scheduled to launch into space in 2024, including a probe with a destination the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter.

For the first half of this year alone there are four plans for landing on the Moon. Two missions were initiated by the United States (US), and the other two were from Japan and China.

Meanwhile, in the second half of 2024, Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket will make its debut into space towards the asteroid Dimorphos. This mission aims to research the habitability of Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa.

Following are the space missions throughout 2024, reported LiveScience:

1. Peregrine Lunar Lander

For the first time since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago, a spacecraft will land on the moon.

Two private companies, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic and Houston-based Intuitive Machines, each plan to land spacecraft on the moon early this year.

If everything goes according to plan, the spacecraft will land on February 23 in Sinus Viscositatis and operate for eight days.

Equipped with 20 payloads from various government and private entities, the spacecraft will be the first to study the mysterious region known as the Gruithuisen Domes, a region adjacent to its landing site.

The second US mission is IM-1 from Intuitive Machines which will be launched in mid-February.

This mission was due to launch between January 12-16, but was postponed due to weather problems. The mission will deliver the Nova-C lander to the edge of the Malapert A crater near the moon’s south pole.

2. ‘Moon Sniper’ from Japan

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to land its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) robotic lander, nicknamed the “Moon sniper”, on the near side of the Moon on January 20.

The goal is to arrive within 100 meters of its target landing site, on the rim of the Shioli impact crater, which could reveal more insight into how the moon formed.

If successful, Japan will become the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, following the successes of the Soviet Union, US, China and India.

3. Chinese mission to collect rocks from the Moon

China plans to launch its space probe, Chang’e 6, to the Moon in May to collect rocks from the far side of the moon.

China’s space agency has not revealed the exact landing location of the spacecraft.

However, the probe is expected to land in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, a 4 billion year old impact basin that is the largest well-preserved region on the far side of the Moon.

Samples collected in this region are thought to come from the Moon’s mantle and may provide clues about the early evolution of the Moon, Earth and perhaps even the solar system.

4. First launch of Ariane 6

The European Space Agency in November last year announced that the delayed launch of Ariane 6 would take place between June 15 and July 31.

Europe currently does not have independent access to space. Ariane 6’s predecessor, Ariane 5, was retired in July 2022, and another smaller rocket, Vega-C, remains grounded due to technical problems.

The successful launch of Ariane 6 would be a watershed moment for Europe, allowing it to once again independently launch a satellite into orbit.

5. Hera’s mission to Asteroid Dimorphos

In September 2022, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft tested a planetary defense method by hitting the asteroid Dimorphos, located about 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth, shortening its orbit by 32 minutes.

To study the impact of this collision, Europe’s follow-up mission, Hera, will launch in October, with the aim of rendezvous with Dimorphos in late 2026 or early 2027.

This mission is designed to study the crater left by DART and document the physical condition of Dimorphos and its asteroid companion, Didymos.

Astronaut Suits for Space Missions (Photo: CNNIndonesia/Basith Subastian)

Search for the Ocean on Jupiter’s Moon to Artemis II

