List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises

By: Sarah Isele

In a study, several foods were examined for their nutrients. Which fruit is considered particularly healthy and nutrient-rich:

There are many foods that are considered healthy. Because they provide our body with important nutrients. There is no universally healthiest food, because what is good for one person can be more of a burden for another and trigger intolerances or allergy attacks. However, when considering the vital nutrients, there are some foods that are clearly among the healthiest in the world. So what is the healthiest fruit in the world? (More consumer news here.)

How was the ranking created?

In a study, researcher Jennifer Di Noia looked at the nutritional content of 17 vital nutrients in various foods. She compared the proportion of nutrients such as vitamin A, B12 or fiber to the number of calories. This is how she determined which foods are the healthiest. Only one food can contain 100 percent of the nutrients you need every day with 100 calories.

Jennifer Di Noia has imposed strict criteria on the food. For this reason, only 41 foods were examined. And only seven types of fruit make it into the ranking. The first places are all dominated by different types of vegetables, no fruit makes it into the top ten, as HEIDELBERG24 reports. But that doesn’t mean that other types of fruit aren’t healthy.

What is the best fruit in the world?

The lemon makes it to number 28 on the entire list and number 1 among the types of fruit. This means that the citrus fruit meets some of the strict criteria and is therefore the healthiest fruit in the world. The popular types of fruit that can be found in every household, such as apples, bananas and blueberries, are not included in the ranking of the 41 foods. Of course, this doesn’t mean that they are unhealthy, they just couldn’t meet the strict requirements.

Surprisingly, the strawberry comes in at number 30 in the ranking. The collected nuts consist of 90 percent water, but the remaining 10 percent are real vitamin bombs. A handful of strawberries covers your entire day’s vitamin C needs and they are low in calories and fat.

More healthy types of fruit in the ranking

In addition to lemon, other citrus fruits make it onto the list of the healthiest foods in the world. Orange, lime and pink grapefruit land in places 33, 34 and 35. The white grapefruit also makes it into the ranking and can be happy about place 41.

The delicious blackberry also makes it onto the list and is ranked 38th among the healthiest foods. Anyone who frequently eats blackberries is doing a lot for their body and health. By eating blackberries you protect your cells from free radicals and strengthen your immune system. In addition, the dark berries have a positive effect on the optic nerve thanks to the provitamin A and also stimulate digestion. The best types of fruit at a glance:

1st place: lemon

2nd place: strawberry

3rd place: Orange

4th place: lime

5th place: pink grapefruit

6th place blackberry

7th place: white grapefruit

Which vegetables are the healthiest?

A healthy diet is important for health. While fruit is healthy, the study shows that vegetables are even healthier. Eating vegetables is therefore always a good idea. The first place in the overall ranking should come as a surprise. Because here too, popular vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes or peppers are not at the top, but watercress. This makes the inconspicuous medicinal plant the absolute high-flyer when it comes to the healthiest food in the world.

Because in the study it achieves 100 percent of the recommended daily dose of the 17 nutrients per 100 calories. If you don’t know the plant: Watercress has a spicy, slightly spicy taste and goes well with various dishes such as potatoes, eggs or in salads. They give dishes a spicy, slightly spicy note. If you want to grow watercress yourself, you should make sure that it is always supplied with a lot of moisture.

More of the healthiest vegetables

Chinese cabbage made it to second place in the food study. It is easy to digest and contains many healthy nutrients. Just 100 grams of cabbage cover a quarter of the daily vitamin C requirement. Chinese cabbage is also rich in vegetable protein and amino acids. Chard makes it to third place among the healthiest foods and is then ahead of spinach in fifth place. Basically, green leafy vegetables are one of the healthiest foods in the world.

The remaining top ten are also occupied by greens. Beetroot leaves take fourth place, followed by spinach, chicory, leaf lettuce, parsley, romaine lettuce and collard greens. Things get a little more colorful in the top 20: red peppers, chives, kale, broccoli and pumpkin. Throw everything together in a pan and you get a very healthy meal.

What is important for a healthy diet?

There are many other foods that can also have positive health effects. One example is olive oil, which experts say can prevent strokes and heart attacks. As one of the best oils, it is ideal for food preparation. Another important point: Experts recommend eating at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day to ensure you have a supply of important nutrients.

In addition, unsaturated fatty acids, such as those found in fish, avocados and nuts, as well as good carbohydrates from whole grain products should be on the menu. Legumes are an often underestimated source of protein. Beans, lentils, peas and soy products are particularly suitable to cover your protein needs and ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety. By the way, lentils really are that healthy. Legumes are indispensable, especially for vegetarians and vegans, as they are rich in B vitamins and are one of the best plant-based sources of iron. (rah)