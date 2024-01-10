Listening figures week 1: NPO Radio 2 remains market leader

#Listening #figures #week #NPO #Radio #remains #market #leader

NPO Radio 2 will also be the market leader in week 1 of 2024. After the channel managed to achieve a market share of 41.1 percent last week, thanks to the Top 2000, the share now drops to 16.8 percent. This means the channel is still the market leader and scores half a percentage point higher than a year ago.

The market share is recovering for many stations, for example Radio 10 had a 5.4 percent market share last week and is now back in 3rd place with 9.7 percent.

This is the first measurement that can be compared with last year, when the measurement started per week. Radio 10 scores 2.4 percentage points less in market share and drops from 12.1 percent to only 9.7 percent over a year. Sky Radio and NPO Radio 5 actually managed to increase over the period of one year.

Stijgers 100% NL, BNR Nieuwsradio, Classic NL, E Power Radio, JOE, KINK, KINK extra channels, NPO 3FM, NPO Klassiek, NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 5, NPO extra channels, ORN Radio, Qmusic, Qmusic Limburg, Qmusic extra channels, Radio 10, Radio 10 extra channels, Radio 538, Radio 538 extra channels, Radio Decibel Totaal, Radio Veronica, SLAM! and SublimeDalersNPO Radio 2, Sky Radio and Sky Radio extra channelsEqual100% NL extra channels, AAS Network, Radio 10 Brabant, SLAM! extra channels and Veronica extra channels

Stijgers 100% NL extra channels, AAS Network, BNR Nieuwsradio, Classic NL, E Power Radio, JOE, KINK extra channels, NPO 3FM, NPO Klassiek, NPO Radio 5, NPO extra channels, ORN Radio, Qmusic Limburg, Qmusic extra channels, Radio 10, Radio 10 Brabant, Radio 538, Radio 538 extra channels, Radio Decibel Totaal, Radio Veronica, Sky Radio, Sky Radio extra channels and Veronica extra channelsDalers100% NL, KINK, NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 2, Qmusic, Radio 10 additional channels, SLAM!, SLAM! additional channels and Sublime

Stijgers 100% NL, BNR Nieuwsradio, Classic NL, E Power Radio, JOE, NPO 3FM, NPO Klassiek, NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 5, Qmusic extra channels, Radio 10, Radio 10 extra channels, Radio 538, Radio 538 extra channels , Radio Decibel Totaal, Radio Veronica, SLAM!, SLAM! extra channels, Sublime and Veronica extra channelsDalers100% NL extra channels, AAS Network, KINK, KINK extra channels, NPO Radio 2, NPO extra channels, ORN Radio, Qmusic, Qmusic Limburg, Radio 10 Brabant, Sky Radio and Sky Radio extra channels

