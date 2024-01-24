Lithuania takes the Russian threat seriously

#Lithuania #takes #Russian #threat

The Baltic state initiates negotiations with Germany on the purchase of Leopard 2 tanks.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas informed the press about the decision of the Lithuanian Defense Council. As he said, his country also wants to contribute to the strengthening of NATO’s eastern wing. “We want to create a tank battalion, but a lot depends on the conditions, including the price,” said the minister, who could not provide further details for the time being.

Lithuania, which neighbors Russia and its close ally Belarus, currently has no tanks in its army. The planned armored unit would reach combat readiness by 2030. After Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO pledged to strengthen its presence on the alliance’s eastern border.

Berlin and Vilnius agreed at the end of last year that by 2027, the German army (Bundeswehr) will deploy a brigade with 4,800 soldiers and 200 civilian personnel to the Lithuanian-Russian border area for permanent stationing. The agreement is of historical importance for Berlin, because the II. This will be the first permanent mission abroad for the German army since World War II.

In 2017, NATO deployed an international contingent of about a thousand people to Lithuania.

The Leopard 2 tanks are manufactured by the Munich-based company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a member of the German-French technology group KNDS.

In 2016, Lithuania signed an agreement with the German ARTEC concern for the purchase of 91 German-made Boxer armored fighting vehicles worth 670 million dollars. The last combat vehicles included in the contract were recently taken over by the Vilnius leadership.