Lithuanian-born Israeli historian fighting Hamas: This is unusual for Israel, at least looking back a few years

Reserve soldiers called up for war are sent for a short rest

On October 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, carried out unprecedented massacres, kidnappings and took hundreds of hostages to the Gaza Strip, the Jewish state began a military operation, and the country began to live under war conditions. Already in the first days of the war, two fundamental goals were announced: to completely destroy the Islamist organization “Hamas” and to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, which has become its bastion.

After the start of the war, hundreds of thousands of soldiers who served in the Israeli army and were in the reserve of the country’s armed forces received calls to urgently return to service. Not only conscripted reservists, but also volunteers applied for re-admission to the army. Currently, according to analysts, the number of Israeli soldiers is the largest in the history of the country’s existence, and the mobilization plan has been exceeded by 30 percent. Among the Israeli soldiers there are a number of Jews born in Lithuania and their descendants, one of these reservists is Julija Levina, a PhD student at Tel Aviv University.

Born in Lithuania and repatriated to Israel, the historian who was doing research work there received a summons, went to her place of duty, and her specialization is rescue and search operations. A PhD student at Tel Aviv University told the Delfi portal about the current mood of Israeli society, how the soldiers fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza feel, and what the most likely outcome scenario of this war is.

“In the army, part of the soldiers are sent home, there is a rotation. We want them to rest, spend time with their families, at least temporarily return to normal work in civilian life,” J. Levina, an Israeli soldier who returned home for a while and will return to the Gaza Strip after the New Year, told the “Delfi” portal.