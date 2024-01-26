Lithuanians grab apartments in Spain, Florida, Cyprus, Thailand – they warn that there may be a painful response

#Lithuanians #grab #apartments #Spain #Florida #Cyprus #Thailand #warn #painful #response

Mindaugas Statulevičius, head of the Lithuanian Real Estate Association, said on the show that Lithuanians are looking for comfort not only in Florida, but also in Cyprus, Thailand, and Bali. Luminor’s Chief Economist Ž. Mauric mentioned that Lithuanians choose even more exotic countries, such as the United Arab Emirates.

According to Agnes Trečiokienė, who sells real estate in Florida, Spain and Bulgaria have always been popular countries for Lithuanians to buy apartments and houses because the countries are relatively close. And Lithuanian residents can visit these countries more often.

“These are gyms, swimming pools, spa centers, tennis courts. More or less all houses have the basis that you will have something to do when you leave your home”, US real estate broker A. Trečiokienė said on the show about what surrounds houses in Florida.

Housing in Florida

Housing in Florida (photo by Agnes Būdvytytė)

She also mentioned that last March a Lithuanian businessman bought a house in Florida for 1.2 million. US dollars. The buyer was millionaire Marius Jakulis Jasonas, the owner of the Kempinski, Radisson Blu Astoria and many other real estate properties in the Old Town of Vilnius.

And here in the Spanish city of Alicante, one and a half to 2 thousand euros are paid for a square meter of housing. Such prices, according to M. Statulevičius, prevail in apartments with a view of the sea. And according to A. Trečiokienė’s assessment, a one-bedroom apartment in the southern part of Florida would cost 200-260 thousand US dollars, the price of a two-bedroom apartment would vary from 260 to 400 thousand US dollars.

Why do people buy homes abroad and what do they often underestimate?

According to Luminor’s chief economist, geopolitical uncertainty affects the growing desire of Lithuanians to buy housing abroad. He explained that such interest could also be a new Lithuanian fashion. However, he emphasized that a large number of Lithuanians already own real estate in Lithuania, so they want to have a vacation home in the resort.

“The estate tax, which has been talked about more, is less done, may also have an impact.” Residents are afraid that the tax will increase and want to diversify”, he saw, another reason why Lithuanians are so attracted to foreign housing.

However, Ž. Mauricas emphasized that Lithuanians do not really understand the specifics of the foreign housing market, because they often do not take into account the fact that housing taxes are much higher in some countries abroad, or that it is more difficult to protect housing than in Lithuania.

“Spain, in particular, is famous for the fact that unused housing is occupied, and in practice it takes several years to evict those people who have taken up residence,” the economist said, adding that housing purchases abroad will decrease in the future.

And Lithuanians can stay in Florida without a visa for only 90 days a year, but, according to the broker, it still pays for Lithuanians to buy real estate there, because it is easy to rent.

“Even after arriving at that time and leaving the country, they can very easily rent out that property, because the turnover is very high, there are many tourists, many people move from the north”, A. Trečiokienė asserted in the program “Dienos pjūvis”.