Littler also demystified world champion Humphries

#Littler #demystified #world #champion #Humphries

{

“placement”: “banner”,

“placementId”: “banner”

}

{

“placeholderType”: “BANNER”

}

Littler disenchants world champion Humphries

Luke Littler continues to impress on the PDC tour. The 17-year-old eliminated world champion Luke Humphries at the Dutch Masters.

Luke Littler continues to be in strong form

© IMAGO/Ian Stephen/SID/IMAGO/Ian Stephen

Darts “prodigy” Luke Littler has succeeded in avenging his defeat in the World Cup final against Luke Humphries. Six days after his 17th birthday, the Englishman disenchanted his compatriot 6:5 in the first quarter-final of the Dutch Masters on Saturday. In the semi-finals later in the evening, “The Nuke” will face the winner of the match between former world champion Gerwyn Price (Wales) and the Dutchman Kevin Doets.

{

“placeholderType”: “MREC”

}

Littler achieved his first break in the second leg, but Humphries was not initially impressed – on the contrary: four legs in a row went to the world champion. Littler then countered by winning three legs in a row and putting himself on the winning path.

After his run to the final at the World Championship in “Ally Pally”, Littler only celebrated his first tournament victory on the professional tour last weekend at the Bahrain Darts Masters. On the way to the title he also managed a nine-darter.

Copyright © 2024 Sport1 GmbH. All rights reserved.