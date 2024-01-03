Littler fairy tale stopped: Humphries crowned darts world champion

#Littler #fairy #tale #stopped #Humphries #crowned #darts #world #champion

As of: January 3, 2024 11:22 p.m

Top favorite Luke Humphries stopped the fairytale rise of “child prodigy” Luke Littler at the Darts World Cup in London’s Alexandra Palace and was crowned world champion for the first time.

The 28-year-old Englishman beat his compatriot 7-4 in a high-class final on Wednesday (January 3, 2024) – and thus prevented the historic title storm of the only 16-year-old “Prince of the Palace”.

By reaching the final, Humphries had already reached the top of the world rankings for the first time in his career. Now he has gilded his impressive run of success in the “Ally Pally”. Littler, on the other hand, missed out on replacing Michael van Gerwen as the youngest Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) champion. The Dutchman triumphed in London in 2014 at the age of 24.

Humphries fights back tears

“I can’t put into words how great this feels,” said Humphries in his first reaction after rushing straight into his box and hugging his loved ones. Humphries fought back tears in the confetti shower.

Littler stood a little dazed on the largest darts stage in the world. The small version of the trophy for the runner-up was little consolation at that moment. “He will dominate darts, he is an incredible talent,” said the world champion about Littler.

“I’m second in my World Cup debut. That’s unbelievable,” said Littler, who showed greatness at the moment of defeat: “I lost too many legs when I threw. That was the only negative.”

Also Read:  Luke Littler, the Messi of darts

Littler took the lead

The start to the final got off to a slow start for Littler. “The Nuke” weakened on the triple fields, Humphries grabbed the first set. But Littler put aside his nervousness. The youngster equalized with two high finishes – and took the lead for the first time in a duel at eye level with 3:2 sets.

Littler also secured the next three legs, but then Humphries stopped the run with the highest possible checkout (170 points). The match remained on a knife edge, Littler also checked 170. But the favorite had the better end, he used the second match dart to decide.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Posted on
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Posted on
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
Posted on
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News