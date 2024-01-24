Live, anger of farmers: the mobilization is growing

#Live #anger #farmers #mobilization #growing

“We are the only production that sells at a loss, CAP aid [La politique agricole commune] just help us plug the hole. » Sébastien Cheyrou has been on the Bordeaux ring road for two hours. The axis is now blocked to traffic. Breeder and producer in mixed farming in Monségur in Gironde, he left his farm at 1:30 a.m. “It’s more than important, it’s vital for our profession, for our future. We are asphyxiated, we are at the end of our tether. It’s certainly one of the last bursts of pride before much more serious things happen,” the farmer immediately advances.

Among the main demands, that of “not to demand aid, but (…) make a living from our profession » is highlighted. “ Have a future. I’m 36 years old, I still have around 30 years to go before retirement like that. » No more than 1,000 euros per month is what he has been able to pay himself since he took over the family farm. “I’m the fourth generation, my father and my aunt were never able to get by more than that. » He is worried about social and environmental pressure, and from a profession that is also concerned about the nature in which he works every day. “A mobilization like this, on our territory, has never been seen, it is all sectors, and not just the vine because we are in Gironde. We are in a territory of mixed farming, livestock, there are cows, ducks, sheep, cereals…” In his cattle truck, a mattress, and something to hold the ring road seat. Beside him, his colleagues agree: “We’re going to camp here until we get results. »