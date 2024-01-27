Live, anger of farmers: the president of the FNSEA announces the continuation of the mobilization – Le Monde

#Live #anger #farmers #president #FNSEA #announces #continuation #mobilization #Monde

  • Live, anger of farmers: the president of the FNSEA announces the continuation of the mobilization Le Monde
  • “Dumping manure is often negotiated with the prefecture”: faced with farmers, the tolerance of the police is usual, according to a franceinfo sociologist
  • Road blockages continue: agricultural unions maintain pressure after Gabriel Attal’s announcements Midi Libre
  • Non-road diesel: when the FNSEA does the good business of the Avril group on the backs of farmers Marianne
  • Direct. Angry farmers: despite Attal’s announcements, actions planned this weekend, follow the thread of the South West day
    • Also Read:  the Parisian demonstration against the text started from the Place du Trocadéro

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Why did I. Šimonytė come up with the idea of ​​killing pensioners? – Respublika.lt
    Why did I. Šimonytė come up with the idea of ​​killing pensioners? – Respublika.lt
    Posted on
    Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.
    Record of North Korean hackers. They stole $1 billion in a year.
    Posted on
    Farewell to the first flying machine on another planet: Martian helicopter Ingenuity (2021-2024)
    Farewell to the first flying machine on another planet: Martian helicopter Ingenuity (2021-2024)
    Posted on
    MADAGASCAR CUP – FINAL
    MADAGASCAR CUP – FINAL
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News