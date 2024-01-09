LIVE ARCHIVE ⟩ Informs about solutions related to the technical shortcomings of the new electric trains

SM states that the Minister of Transport Kaspars Briškens (P) has convened a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of “Passenger Train” Jānis Rogers Grigulis, the Chairman of the Board of Škoda Vagonka Martins Bednārs and Board Member – Project Director Pavel Beranek, in order to inform the responsible parties about the technical aspects of the new electric trains problem elimination as soon as possible and provide citizens with a timely, high-quality rail transport service.

A live archive of the press conference will be available around 12:20 p.m.

LETA already announced that on January 3 this year Briškens met with the board of “Passenger Train” and the management of “Škoda Vagonka” in order to demand an explanation about the defects of the new electric trains and to discuss the next steps to eliminate them within the warranty. After the meeting, he emphasized that all detected defects of the new electric trains are repaired within the warranty.

It was also reported that on December 15, 2023 “Pasažieru vilciens” started passenger transportation with three new electric trains in the direction of Tukum, Aizkraukle and Skulte, while on December 16 the new electric trains also started running in the direction of Jelgava. However, various technical damages are found on the trains, including in at least two cases, the battery of the new electric trains has run out at the station, preventing the pantograph from being raised.

