live broadcasts, recordings, transmissions and master classes / LR3 / / Latvijas Radio

January 1 is the day when Latvian Radio 3 “Klasika” celebrates its birthday, this year – already twenty-eight. Every year on this day, a quarter of an hour before the live broadcast of the New Year’s concert from the Great Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, the director of “Klasikas”, musicologist Gunda Vaivode summarizes what has been done in the past year and reveals the news of the program in 2024 and highlights the essential parts that should be preserved and continued. This time, the editor-in-chief of Latvian Radio 3 Inga Saksone, LR3 music recording producer Anna Veismane and pianist and former resident musician of Latvian Radio Agnese Egliņa have also been invited to the studio.

