LIVE DARTS World Cup (VTM 2). Gerwyn Price continues smoothly, tonight the second Belgian comes into action with De Decker | Instagram HLN

#LIVE #DARTS #World #Cup #VTM #Gerwyn #Price #continues #smoothly #tonight #Belgian #action #Decker #Instagram #HLN

With Mike De Decker, a second compatriot will play today at the Darts World Cup. He plays against Dragutin Horvat. “I want to finally survive Christmas,” he says. On Monday evening, former world champion Gerwyn Price was not surprised. Follow it all on HLN and VTM 2.

LOOK. Vandenbogaerde loses immediately

Program Tuesday December 19

Afternoon session from 1:30 p.m

Ian White – Tomoya Goto (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse – Jeffrey de Graaf (R1)

Keegan Brown – Boris Krcmar (R1)

James Wade – Campbell/Ilagan (R2)

Evening session from 8 p.m

Steve Beaton – Wessel Nijman (R1)

Mike De Decker – Dragutin Horvat (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko – Mikuru Suzuki (R1)

Michael van Gerwen – Barry/Rivera (R2)

view new updates view important updates

00:09

Price easily passes Scutt

No problems for Gerwyn Price in his first match at this World Cup. The 2021 world champion beats Connor Scutt 3-0. Price was immediately alert, delivered high scores and was cool on the doubles. Scutt played nicely, but was a size too small. The next hurdle for Price? Dolan or the Mansell-Zong winner.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

23:34

Yesterday

Lukeman stoot door

Martin Lukeman is in the second round. He puts Haupai Puha aside 3-1.

22:32

Yesterday

Sensation: Van Veen loses!

The surprise of the tournament so far. Gian Van Veen, top Dutch talent and here and there called the new Van Gerwen, loses to Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong: 2-3. Leung’s joy is immense. Van Veen can hardly believe it. Especially since the latter was 2-0 – there seemed to be no problem. Until a miracle occurred.

Man Lok Leung will play Gabriel Clemens in the second round.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

© Photo News

21:23

Yesterday

Exit Vandenbogaerde

End of story for Vandenbogaerde. The West Flemish player misses on double 5, after which Tricole throws out his 58 over.

21:19

Yesterday

1-2, 2-2

Fourth set, fourth decider. It becomes an explanation of the truth. Will it be the equalizer for Vandenbogaerde or the win for Tricole?

21:16

Yesterday

1-2, 1-2

Tricole comes within one leg of winning. Vandenbogaerde had the advantage throughout the leg, but things went wrong again on the doubles.

21:13

Yesterday

1-2, 1-1

Once again it was difficult on the doubles, but Vandenbogaerde has got his leg. 1-1 in the fourth set.

21:11

Yesterday

1-2, 0-1

It’s getting a bit hotter under Vandenbogaerde’s feet. Tricole has the first leg in the fourth set.

21:08

Yesterday

1-2

Tricole has won the third set. No repeat of the scenario from the first set for Vandenbogaerde. Now it is a must, because Tricole will advance to the next round if he wins a third set.

21:06

Yesterday

1-1, 2-2

Ton plus checkout for Vandenbogaerde. Our compatriot finishes 101 and clenches his fist. Decider for set 3!

21:03

Yesterday

1-1, 1-2

A boost for Vandenbogaerde. With a double-20 he is in line with Tricole Beet.

21:01

Yesterday

1-1, 0-2

The image from the first set: Tricole leads 0-2. Vandenbogaerde must now keep his lead.

20:59

Yesterday

1-1, 0-1

Vandenbogaerde gets about eight chances, but always misses on the double. Tricole takes advantage on tops and gets a break early in the third set.

20:51

Yesterday

1-1

Tricole has taken the second set. The Frenchman shakes his head, despite the equalizer he does not seem satisfied with his level.

20:49

Yesterday

1-0, 2-2

Vandenbogaerde had the advantage throughout the leg, but missed two arrows for a set win. Tricole benefits. To redo everything.

20:46

Yesterday

1-0, 2-1

Our compatriot’s break. Tricole fails on his double, Vandenbogaerde has no trouble with tops.

20:43

Yesterday

1-0, 1-1

Vandenbogaerde only needs one arrow to throw his double 10. Things are in balance again in set two.

20:40

Yesterday

1-0, 0-1

Tricole takes the first leg of the second set. The Frenchman throws his arrows at the board very quickly, while Vandenbogaerde remains calm under the circumstances.

20:34

Yesterday

First set: 3-2

Vandenbogaerde has won his first set at the Darts World Cup. The West Flemish almost succeeds in a 161 finish. Then he finishes it simply with 25 left.

20:31

Yesterday

First set: 2-2

After a 180 from Vandenbogaerde – the first of the match – it takes some searching for both, but our compatriot checks out first. A decider for the first set.

load more

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access