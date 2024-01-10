LIVE European Track Cycling Championships: 5th fastest time for strong Belgian men in team pursuit

“We go to the European Championships with different ambitions,” says national coach Tim Carswell, looking ahead to the European Championships.

“On the one hand, with the aim of collecting points for qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games this summer. But on the other hand, also with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles in mind.”

“That is the case for our teams in the team pursuit and team sprint. It has been many years since we rode a team pursuit with women and a team sprint with men at a European Championship.”

“We want to start our journey towards the 2028 Games now and be ready for the start of the qualifications within 2.5 years. This European Championship is a first step in that regard.”

“It is also our ambition to break some Belgian records in Apeldoorn. I am thinking of the team pursuit for men and the team sprint for both men and women. But it is also possible in individual numbers such as the 500 meter time trial at the ladies.”

