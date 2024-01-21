#LIVE #Fenerbahçe #Samsunspor

Fenerbahçe, which is at the top of the league with 53 points in the 21st week of the Super League, shares its trump card with Samsunspor, which is in the 16th place of the league with 21 points.

The first whistle sounded in Kadıköy. The fight has begun…

GOOOL | Fenerbahçe took the lead 1-0 with the goal scored by İrfan Can Kahveci in the 12th minute. Fenerbahçe played Derya Uluğ’s song ‘Reflection’ after İrfan Can Kahveci’s goal.

28. minute | Holse came dangerously with Samsunspor. The shot went out from outside the penalty area.

36. minute | Edin Dzeko faced the goalkeeper with Tadic’s pass. Samsunspor goalkeeper Okan did not give a chance to score during the shot of the experienced striker.

The first half ended with Fenerbahçe leading 1-0.

The starting eleven of the Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match:

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Mert, Bonucci, Oosterwolde, Ferdi, İsmail, Fred, İrfan Can, Szymanski, Tadic, Dzeko.

Samsunspor: Okan, Zeki, Satka, Alim, Bola, Taylan, Ait-Bennasser, Holse, Tait, Emre Kılınç, Mouandilmadji

At what time and on which channel is the Fenerbahçe – Samsunspor match?

The match, which will be played at Ülker Stadium, is managed by Bahattin Şimşek. The critical match will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1 on Sunday, January 21 at 16.00. The live score and all the details of this match will be on fanatik.com.tr…

7 MISSING IN YELLOW-DARK BLUE

Fenerbahçe was without 7 players in the Samsunspor match. In the yellow-dark blue team; Becao, Zacj, Peres and Crespo, who were injured, as well as Dijiku and Osayi-Samuel, who were in the African Cup, did not take part in the match. In addition to these players, Kent did not take part in the match by the decision of the technical team.

NOSTALGIA WARM-UP JERSEY WITH STICKS

Fenerbahçe players came out for warm-up wearing jerseys with nostalgia sticks. The yellow-dark blue football players took part in the warm-up, wearing the jerseys of that period, to draw attention to the movie “The Color of Victory”, about the national struggle, which will be released on February 16.

6 MISSING IN SAMSUNSPOR

Samsunspor Terknik Director Markus Gisdol could not benefit from 6 of his players in the Fenerbahçe match. In the red-white team; Gaetan Laura, Rick Van Drongelen, who were injured, Landry Dimata, who was suspended for a red card, and Kingsley Schindler, Nanu Gomes and Olivier Ntcham, who were in the national teams, were not included in the squad.

10 changes were made in the 11th match against Alanyspor played in the cup against Samsunspor. Coach Markus Gisdol did not include Szumski, Mustafa Tan, Yunus Emre Çift, Soner Gönül, Osman Çelik, Soner Aydoğdu, Muhammed Gümüşkaya, Dimata, Enes Albak and Ercan Kaya in the first 11 in the Fenerbahçe match. Instead of these players, Okan Kocuk, Alim Öztürk, Zeki Yavru, Satka, Bennaser, Emre Kılınç, Tait, Holse, Taylan Antalyalı and Mouandilmadji started the match in the first 11.

SAMSUNSPOR TOOK THE FIELD WITH A BLACK BANNER

Samsunspor took to the field with a black banner in the Fenerbahçe match. The technical team and players of Fenerbahçe-Samsunspor who lost their lives in a traffic accident in 1989 were not forgotten. Before the match, Samsunspor took the field with a black banner and the fans opened black cardboards in the stands. While the text “January 20, 1989… We respectfully commemorate the Samsunspor team who lost their lives” was written on the LED panels in Ülker Stadium, a moment of silence was observed before the match.

THE FANS DID NOT LEAVE THEM ALONE

In the match between Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor, the fans did not leave their teams alone. Yellow-dark blue and red-white fans came to Ülker Stadium to support their teams despite the cold weather.