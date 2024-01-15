Live: follow V. Guimarães-Arouca here

#Live #follow #GuimarãesArouca

In a good moment, Vitória receives, this Monday, in the game that ends the 17th round of the League, an Arouca wanting to breathe better

The two teams return to Championship games, after the Portuguese Cup. Álvaro Pacheco makes five changes to Vitória’s team for the Cup duel against Penafiel; Daniel Sousa changes four pieces compared to the team launched in the duel with Vizela.

ELEVEN HOLDER OF THE AROUCA – Arruabarrena; Milovanov, Galovic, Montero and Tiago Esgaio; Jason, David Simão and Eboue Kouassi and Sylla; Christ and Mujica.

SUBSTITUTES: Tiago, Lawal, Trezza, Matías, Michel, Weverson, Bukia, Vitinha and Pedro Santos

ELEVEN HOLDER OF V. GUIMARÃES – Bruno Varela; Borevkjovic, Jorge Fernandes and Tomás Ribeiro; Bruno Gaspar, Nuno Santos, Handel, Tiago Silva and Ricardo Mangas; André Silva and Jota.

SUBSTITUTES: Charles, Miguel Maga, Manu João Mendes, Nélson da Luz, Butzke, Zé Carlos, Afonso and Dani Silva.

There are already eleven and substitutes for both teams.

The challenge will be refereed by Gustavo Correia, from AF Porto.

Arouca, in 14th place, continues to try to escape the relegation places and gained new momentum with the arrival of coach Daniel Sousa, although they lost the two most recent games: 0-3 against Benfica, in the League, and 0 -1 against Vizela, in the Portuguese Cup.

Vitória de Guimarães arrives very motivated for this challenge, in fifth place in the championship and with a series of seven consecutive games without defeat, five wins and two draws; with emphasis on the last game of the League in which they drew at home to their Minho rival, SC Braga.

Good evening and welcome to the emotions of the League and V. Guimarães-Arouca this Monday, the main incidents of which you can follow here, live, on A BOLA.