LIVE: Grigor Dimitrov – Nuno Borges 7:6(3), 4:6, 2:6, 3:1, breakthrough for the Bulgarian – Tennis – Grand Slam

Our first racket Grigor Dimitrov and Nuno Borges play for a score 7:6(3), 4:6, 2:6, 3:1 in a match of the 1/16-finals of the Australian Open. On Gong.bg we will follow the most interesting of the meeting.

The first set was contested and there were no chances for a breakthrough. Both demonstrated a confident game on their serve and so the set was decided by a tiebreak. In it, Grisho managed to win and lead the overall result.

In the second set, the picture was completely different. Early on, Grigor Dimitrov got several break points, but he never managed to convert them. Borzhes got one chance and grabbed it, breaking through the haskovlia for 3:2. After that, the Bulgarian had four more chances to return the break, but they were all reflected by the 69th in the world, who managed to close the set with 6:4.

The third set got off to a nightmare start for Grisho, who was broken twice. He never found an answer until the end of the set, which ended with a score of 6:2 for Nuno Borges.

FIRST SET:

0:1 – The Portuguese won the toss and served first. It came down to 15:15 when Borges served an ace to take the lead. However, Grigor equalized again for 30:30. A bad return by the Bulgarian allowed the opponent to take the lead and subsequently win his service game.

1:1 – Grisho started confidently on serve, making two quick points. Haskovlia led 40:0 after entering a longer play, and Borges sent the ball out. Grigor Dimitrov won another point with a strong forehand and closed the game at 0.

1:2 – An unprovoked mistake by the Portuguese equalized by 15:15. He then hit a good serve that Grigor couldn’t return. It was again tied at 30:30 after a powerful forehand hit by the best Bulgarian tennis player. However, two points for the 69th in the world followed.

2:2 – Grigor was once again convincing on his serve and quickly won 30:0. The Bulgarian led even with 40:0, but this time he failed to win the game at 0, giving one point to his Portuguese rival. However, Grisho leveled the total with a nice forehand down the straight.

2:3 – Our first racket again created difficulties for Nuno Borges and reached 15:15 after a return-winner. After that, the Portuguese played more aggressively and took the lead – 40:15. He then ended his service game.

3:3 – Haskovlia won the first point of the sixth game with a good serve. However, an error followed and 15:15. Grigor continued to make good use of his strong opening shot and took a 40:15 lead, then closed out his play.

3:4 – Borges quickly took a 30:0 lead and then took another point after a little longer play. Grisho managed to take only one point before the Portuguese closed the game without serious problems.

4:4 – Grigor managed to take a 30:0 lead after the most beautiful play so far in the match. However, then a bad chance gave Borges the point, after the ball hit the top of the net and bounced, but thumped again on the side of the Bulgarian. For the first time, Grigor experienced more serious problems on his serve after making a mistake for 30:30. After that, however, the Bulgarian showed his composure and won two points in a row to level the overall score.

4:5 – Nuno Borges continued to play confidently on serve and even won his game at 0.

5:5 – Grisho again had difficulties on his serve, and even Borzhes took the lead with 30:15. However, after the longest play so far, Grisho managed to equalize, and shortly afterwards took the lead with 40:30. The Bulgarian got out of the difficult situation and stayed in the match.

5:6 – An unforced error by Borges made it 15:15. The Portuguese was again pressed by Grisho and sent the ball into the net, thus the Bulgarian reached 30:15. However, the 69th in the world again placed two excellent serves and took the lead with 40:30. The Haskovlian continued to use one of her main weapons, namely her backhand, which brought her a 40:40 draw. After that, however, the Portuguese tennis player took two points in a row and closed his service game.

6:6 – Grigor serves to secure a tiebreak in the first set. Quickly, quickly, he led with 30:0. After that, Borzhes walked the Bulgarian well on the court, and then our first racket sent the ball into the net. After that, however, Grisho took two points in a row and sent the set to a tiebreak.

7:6 – Nuno Borges won the first point on his serve. Grigor responded with an ace on his turn. Then he led 2:1 and did not allow a mini breakthrough. The Portuguese wasn’t far behind and hit an ace as well, then won the point on his second forehand to take a 3-2 lead in the tiebreak. The Bulgarian again won both points on serve after Borzhes made a mistake. After that, the Haskovo made the first mini breakthrough in the tiebreak, leading 5:3. The Portuguese made a mistake again and sent the ball out. After that, Grigor Dimitrov managed to make his advance even more serious, after pulling with 6:3. He held serve to take the first set. Grigor managed to win the game after a diagonal backhand.

SECOND SET:

1:0 – Grigor started the second set with an easy service game in which he gave only one point to the Portuguese.

1:1 – The Bulgarian continued to press even with Borges’ serve and reached two break chances at 40:15. Borges, however, managed to defend well and got out of the very difficult situation, reaching 40:40. The Portuguese then managed to record two points in a row and won his game.

2:1 – Our first rocket was again convincing at the kick-off and quickly pulled away with 30:0. He then took two more points and closed the game at 0 after his opponent sent the ball into the net.

2:2 – Borges took the first point after a longer play and a wonderful shot on the diagonal. The world number 69 then tried to be more aggressive and went forward towards the net but missed. With a good serve, he regained the lead in the game, and then even increased it to 40:15. Then it came to a very beautiful play, in which both of them shone with wonderful performances. Grigor released a short ball and went to the net. The Bulgarian even managed to reach 40:40, after which he even received a new break point, which he did not take advantage of again. After that, Borges broke free and won his heated service game with two points in a row.

2:3 and a breakthrough for the Portuguese! – Nuno Borges won a great point with a forehand that gave our best tennis player no chance. Grisho’s troubles continued as he fell behind by 0:30. The Bulgarian recovered and managed to equalize at 30:30 after a dose of luck. Borges, however, got the first opportunity to break through after beating Grigor, who went to the net.

2:4 – Borges serves in an attempt to consolidate his break. He quickly took the lead with 30:0, but then the Belarusian managed to equalize to 30:30 after an unprovoked error by the Portuguese tennis player. Borges still managed to keep his cool and win his game.

3:4 – Grisho took the first point, but then it was 15:15 after a failed smash. However, the Bulgarian won his service game without further problems.

3:5 – Grigor got off to a great start and led 30-0 as the Portuguese served. After that, the Haskovo player reached 40:15 and once again in the set had several chances to break through. But this time too he dropped them and it was 40:40. Haskovlia got a third chance to return the breakthrough, but it was also reflected by Borges. With a great smash, the Portuguese returned the fourth break point, and thus it was again 40:40. He then managed to close out his game.

4:5 – Our first rocket quickly took a 40:0 lead. After that, Borges took the point, but it was the only one for the Portuguese.

4:6 – Borges came out to serve to win the second set and convincingly led with 30:0. However, Grigor made it difficult for the Portuguese after a return with the frame of the racket. However, his opponent remained calm and after a longer game took the lead with 40:15.

Nuno Borges playing very well in the biggest match of his career. Takes the 2nd set against #13 Grigor Dimitrov (7-0 in 2024). 6-7(3), 6-4. Saved all the 7 BPs he faced in the 2nd. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ymR0ovDVJ7 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 20, 2024

THIRD SET:

0:1 and a breakthrough for Boržes! – Grigor started the third set hesitantly on his serve. He committed an unprovoked error and thus the Portuguese’s lead increased to 30:0. Then another ball out made it 40-0 and gave Borges three early breakaway opportunities. Two of them were reflected by the Bulgarian, but then the 69th in the world managed to get to the breakthrough.

0:2 – Okrilen Boržes continued with his strong game in his service game as well. He was able to take an easy 40-0 lead after beating Grigor at the net. A great shot on the diagonal gave Grisho the only point of the game, which the Portuguese won and consolidated his breakthrough.

0:3 – The Bulgarian lost the first point on his opening shot, but then equalized. The decline in Grisho’s game was evident again after Borges took a 40:15 lead, and the confidence on serve from the first set was simply lacking. The Portuguese managed to reach a second break in the third set and took an even more serious lead.

0:4 – Nuno Borges continued to serve excellently and took a 30:0 lead. The Portuguese then managed to win his service game at 0 without appeal.

1:4 – Finally, our first racket managed to win a game in the third set after serving well.

1:5 – Borzhes was once again convincing on his opening kick and did not give any chances to Grigor Dimitrov.

2:5 – It seems that Grisho’s good kick-off game is back. He played an excellent service game and with the help of two aces won it to 0.

2:6 – Nuno Borges serves to win the third set. He managed to get to a 30-0 lead after finding the line with a good straight shot. Grisho again went into a longer rally, which he won. After that, however, Borges reached 40:15 and two chances to win the set in this game. The Portuguese managed to do it at the first set point.

Nuno Borges 🇵🇹 now 2-1 up in sets against Grigor Dimitrov 🇧🇬 Incredible stuff from the Portuguese No.1 who has already had an amazing tournament. pic.twitter.com/HGSF5pvE39 — Matthew Santos 🇵🇹💙 (@MattSantos33) January 20, 2024

FOURTH SET:

1:0 – Grigor started the set with two quick points on his service game. Then he reached 40:15 and won his game without any problems.

2:0 and a breakthrough for Grisho! – An unprovoked mistake by Borges gave Grisho the first point. After that, the Bulgarian reached 30:0. Our first racket continued to play aggressively, but sent the ball out and thus the Portuguese reduced his gap, and subsequently reached 30:30. Early on, Dimitrov got a chance to break through at 40:30, after this time his exit to the net was successful. Bad luck, however, led to 40:40 and a total of eight missed breakthrough opportunities by Grigor. Shortly after, the Haskovo got another chance after a mistake by the Portuguese. And the second break point was reflected after Borges’ ace – a new tie 40:40. The Portuguese tennis player managed to take the lead after a contested and long game, but for the third time it was 40:40. This was not the last draw in the game, as it was the fourth time this result was reached. Grisho then had another opportunity to break through his opponent, but again failed, with the net helping the world number 69. An error by Borges gave Dimitrov his fifth break point of the game. This time the haskovlia found a way to overcome her opponent and broke through.

3:0 – Grigor Dimitrov served to solidify the break and quickly pulled away with 30:0. Another point followed for the Haskovo player, who then made a double fault for 40:15. However, the 13th in the world then won his service game.

3:1 – Borjes recorded an ace and then pulled away with 40:0 with ease. The Portuguese managed to win his game without giving a point to his opponent.