LIVE: Las Palmas 0:0 Real Madrid

#LIVE #Las #Palmas #Real #Madrid

Live tickerReal Madrid has to play against the strongest newcomer in LaLiga with UD Las Palmas on matchday 22. After three English weeks in a row, Los Blancos finally had a week of relaxation – which will hopefully be noticeable on the pitch. The REAL TOTAL live ticker will be there from 4:15 p.m.!

+++ Join the discussion now in the REAL TOTAL COMMUNITY +++

To update

﻿

5. Stupid move by Rodrygo! After the chance, Valles pushes the striker a little, whereupon he grabs the goalkeeper’s face with his hand. More than a justified yellow card!

5. On the other hand, Rodrygo has a huge chance from six meters after a deep pass from Dani Carvajal. But keeper Valles comes out in time.

3. The hosts are about to get started! Haddadi leaves Nacho behind in the running duel and puts the ball from the right into the penalty area, where Carvajal misjudges and lets it through. Moleiro is there and shoots, but the ball is deflected. Lucky you!

2. Moleiro made his first attempt from the left after a long pass, but the ball was meant too well and went out.

1. Let’s go!

THE PALMS beginnt mit: Valles – Marvin Park, Alex Suárez, Mika Marmol, Cardona – Munir El Haddadi, Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Rodríguez, Alberto Molejro – Sandro Ramírez.

STARTELF! Real Madrid beginnt with: Lunin – Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, García – Ceballos, Kroos, Camavinga, Brahim – Rodrygo, Vinícius.

Bank: Kepa, Cañizares, Vázquez, Mendy, Modric, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Güler, Joselu.

Conclusion: After the week off, Carlo Ancelotti makes more changes than expected. So not only Ferland Mendy and birthday boy Aurélien Tchouaméni remain on the bench (for the time being), but also Federico Valverde, who has not been completely fresh of late. Brahim Díaz takes the place of the suspended Jew Bellingham. There are opportunities for Fran García, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim – he and Joselu scored the only two goals in the first leg.

NEXT YELLOW BLOCK? After Jude Bellingham could now too Eduardo Camavinga stand out. The Frenchman has also already collected four bookings and would miss the next yellow card against Getafe FC on February 1st.

PERSONAL: For the 22nd match day there is one loss in addition to the three cruciate ligament injuries: Jude Bellingham. Fortunately, the Englishman is not suffering from an injury, but “just” a yellow card suspension, which still hurts a little against the strong newcomers. Carlo Ancelotti had revealed again at the press conference the day before who would keep the goal: this time he would receive it Andriy Lunin the preference. However, it is still unclear who the Italian will bring for Bellingham. There are several options in the storm, which you can read about together with the expected lineup in our preliminary report.

Related Posts

From 4:15 p.m.: Real without Bellingham visiting Las Palmas. Continue reading

HELLO EVERYONE! Real Madrid go into a league game feeling refreshed for the first time since the beginning of the year – that is, with a week’s break between games. With the Supercopa and Copa del Rey during the week, Carlo Ancelotti’s team was in action every three days on average, which was most recently clearly noticeable in the 3-2 Remontada against UD Almería. On the 22nd matchday away against newly promoted Las Palmas, one thing above all has to be right: the fitness level! The team from the Canary Islands is the strongest newcomer to date with only two home defeats. With just 17 goals conceded, Las Palmas also conceded the second fewest goals after Real (13). As was the case against Almería, this encounter is likely to be anything but a sure-fire success. As always, you can decide whether almost seven days were enough of a break to face the current eighth-placed team with power and liveliness from 4:15 p.m im REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and follow along on DAZN.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

778735

Live ticker

LIVE: Las Palmas 0:0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid has to play against the strongest newcomer in LaLiga with UD Las Palmas on matchday 22. After three English weeks in a row, Los Blancos finally had a week of relaxation – which will hopefully be noticeable on the pitch. The REAL TOTAL live ticker will be there from 4:15 p.m.!

27.01.2024, 14:00