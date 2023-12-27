Live longer thanks to magnesium, vitamin D and fisetin?

#Live #longer #magnesium #vitamin #fisetin

24vita

Live healthy

By: Juliane Gutmann

PrintShare

Many nutrients can be taken in the form of supplements. Some promise life-extending effects. Find out more about the background here.

Do you swallow capsules and drops with vitamin D, magnesium, calcium or B vitamins every day? If this has been agreed with the treating doctor: no problem. But many people take the drugs at their own risk and risk serious consequences. A calcium overdose can result in a heart attack. This is what the Lübeck professor of pharmaceutical nutrition Martin Smollich says in an interview with the knowledge portal spectrum: “The risk has been proven to increase from a daily dose of more than 1,500 milligrams of calcium.” Anyone who overdoses on vitamin A, B and E in the form of nutritional supplements risks liver and nerve damage. Too much of the trace element iron can also have life-threatening consequences.

Therefore, always consult your doctor before taking dietary supplements. The preparations sometimes contain high doses of active ingredients, which increases the risk of an overdose. In addition, supplementation is only necessary if the body suffers from a deficiency. A blood test at the doctor will clarify things.

Life-extending effectiveness of nutrients

Some nutritional supplements are attributed by providers, but also by some doctors, to have life-extending effects. In fact, there are nutrients that help us grow older healthily and prevent disease. Healthy adults usually consume these through a balanced diet. However, there are people who cannot absorb the substances in sufficient quantities. Reasons include, for example, advanced age or absorption problems in the gastrointestinal tract. In this case, your treating doctor will initiate the appropriate therapy for you.

Magnesium in the form of dietary supplements can lead to overdose. © Imago

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything about health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

Prevent illness with vitamin D, magnesium and fisetin

Provided you do not take the following nutrients in the form of dietary supplements without consulting a doctor, they will have a disease-preventing and therefore life-prolonging effect:

Vitamin D : “An excessive intake of vitamin D causes increased calcium levels in the body (hypercalcemia), which can acutely lead to nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal cramps, vomiting or, in severe cases, kidney damage, cardiac arrhythmias, loss of consciousness and death. Since vitamin D can be stored in the body, both an acute and a gradual overdose are possible,” informs the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). However, a vitamin D deficiency is also harmful to the body. The reason: Among other things, it has an immune-modulating effect, as stated in a publication in the specialist journal Springer Nature emerges. This means that a weak immune system is strengthened by sufficient vitamin D, but immune overreactions (e.g. in allergies or autoimmune diseases) can be downregulated by the hormone.

: “An excessive intake of vitamin D causes increased calcium levels in the body (hypercalcemia), which can acutely lead to nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal cramps, vomiting or, in severe cases, kidney damage, cardiac arrhythmias, loss of consciousness and death. Since vitamin D can be stored in the body, both an acute and a gradual overdose are possible,” informs the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). However, a vitamin D deficiency is also harmful to the body. The reason: Among other things, it has an immune-modulating effect, as stated in a publication in the specialist journal Springer Nature emerges. This means that a weak immune system is strengthened by sufficient vitamin D, but immune overreactions (e.g. in allergies or autoimmune diseases) can be downregulated by the hormone. Magnesium: Our body needs it to keep muscles, bones, nerves and cells healthy. But you can also overdose on this vital mineral. Diarrhea, gastrointestinal problems, but also a dangerous drop in blood pressure and muscle weakness are possible consequences. Healthy adults who eat a balanced diet usually consume sufficient amounts of magnesium. It can be found in bananas, nuts and dark leafy vegetables, among other things.

Dietary supplements: Which 8 vitamins and minerals are dangerous if overdosed

View photo series

Fisetin: This chemical compound is found, for example, in strawberries, persimmons and apples. Animal experiments showed that fisetin acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. The plant substance also stimulates signaling pathways in humans that improve long-term memory, according to US researchers Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The study’s lead author, Pamela Maher, on her analysis and the effectiveness of fisetin: “That suggested to us that these compounds might be particularly useful because they might not only protect nerve cells from dying, but also be able to could be to promote new connections between nerve cells.”

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.