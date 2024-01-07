Live longer with your hearing aid: it really is possible

#Live #longer #hearing #aid

A new study suggests that a hearing aid not only supports your hearing, it can also extend your life. While we have as many as 1.5 million deaf and hearing-impaired people in the Netherlands, there are many more in the United States. 40 million Americans have hearing challenges. That is where the research was conducted.

The research showed that more people than the current 10 percent in the US really need hearing aids. Not just about hearing: you would reduce the risk of premature death by almost a quarter. Scientias writes that the lead researcher from Keck Medicine University South California states that people who wear their hearing aids for at least five hours every week have a 24 percent lower risk of premature death, compared to hearing impaired people who do not use their hearing aids or use their hearing aids less than 5 hours per week.

Live longer with hearing aids

The study analyzed approximately 10,000 adults who had an audiometric examination between 1999 and 2012. The participants were ultimately followed for ten years. 1863 people were hearing impaired and 237 regularly used a hearing aid. The latter category appeared to be less likely to die prematurely. You would think that age, the severity of the hearing damage or income, ethnicity and medical background would have an influence, but that turned out not to be the case.

Hearing aids play an important role in social life and social life in turn plays an important role in survival. The majority of hearing impaired people are aged 60 and over: people who are already at greater risk of depression, dementia and social isolation, especially if they do not treat their hearing problems. This was already known and was mainly demonstrated by this study. Better hearing probably leads to better mental well-being and cognitive functions, which increases life expectancy.

