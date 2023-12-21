Live minimum wage 2024: this is how the negotiation between the government and the unions progresses – Personal Finance – Economy

#Live #minimum #wage #negotiation #government #unions #progresses #Personal #Finance #Economy

Representatives of the Government, labor unions and employers plan to meet again to define the increase in the minimum wage in 2024.

Although the first legal deadline for an agreement ended last Friday, the parties wanted to extend the deadline because they are confident that they can reach an agreement.

(Context: Minimum wage in Colombia: what the minhacienda expects due to the increase figure for 2024)

The proposal made by the union movements at the negotiation table for the increase was 18 percent.

That is, the minimum wage goes from the current 1,160,000 pesos to 1,368,800 pesos, plus another 165,915 pesos for transportation assistance.

The business associations arrived without a proposal, but with a letter that argued why they did not consider it appropriate to set a figure.

Their explanations were based on two reasons for concern: the possibility of setting an increase disproportionate to the economic outlook and discussing the increase at the same time that the labor reform is being processed in Congress.

Compared to other South American countries, Colombia does not have the lowest minimum wage.

Some experts have noted that the salary will most likely be set at 12%. However, the most accurate data available regarding the factors that will define the increase is inflation.

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, assured that the approximate figure for the end of 2023 is 9.7%. And, taking into account that the increase cannot be less than the inflation figure, as stipulated by the norm, some experts make calculations with the projection.

In this order of ideas and taking into account only the value of inflation, which is usually a basis in the projections of certain analysts, the increase in the minimum wage would be $112,520. Therefore, in this hypothetical projection, the amount would be 1,272,520.

Follow the minute by minute pulse between employers and unions for the increase in the minimum wage for next year:

12:30 p.m.

This Thursday’s meeting falls

Bilateral meetings are advancing to reach an agreement regarding the increase in the minimum wage. For this reason, the full negotiation table will not meet this Thursday.

11:00

Minister of Finance referred to the increase in the minimum wage

The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, assured that the minimum wage was one of the topics discussed at the board of the Banco de la República, which had its last session of the year this week.

“The minimum wage was one of the points of discussion at the meeting, in terms of accepting that in 2023 a gain of more than six points was obtained in the real purchasing power of Colombians,” said the minister.

In 2023, the real purchasing power of Colombians improved more than 6 points, a percentage that is expected to be maintained next year after the increase in the legal minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/hHEFmK9eaE — MinHacienda (@MinHacienda) December 21, 2023

09:00

This is how the minimum wage figure would be with the proposal of the labor confederations

The proposal presented at the negotiating table by the labor confederations for an increase in the minimum wage was 18 percent.

That said, the increase for 2024 would be 208,800 pesos. The minimum wage would go from 1,160,000 pesos to 1,368,800 pesos.

07:20

These are some of the services that would increase in price with the increase

After the decision on what the minimum wage increase will be is made, the rates of some services in the country will gradually rise.

Among the most notable are the EPS co-payment, public transport tickets and payment for traffic fines.

05:00

A percentage increase in the minimum wage is speculated

The CM& news program published this Tuesday that the increase figure could be 11 percent, according to information from informed sources that the space directed by Yamid Amat did not identify.

Said information system would be based on the recommendations made by experts to avoid an overflow of inflation.

The minimum wage would go from 1,160,000 to 1,287,600.

(You can read: Minimum wage in 2024: what separates unions and employers to define the increase).

04:00

The pensioners’ proposal

03:00

How does the minimum wage affect the family basket?

Statement by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, after a meeting to define the minimum wage for 2024.

Photo:

Ministry of Labor

02:00

What is known about the products that would be deindexed?

01:00

The great concern of businessmen about the increase

The businessmen came to the negotiation table without any figures. What they presented was a letter in which they showed their concern for two reasons: for the possibility of establishing a disproportionate increase in the midst of a complex economic panorama and for discussing an increase while seeking to advance in Congress a labor reform that increases the costs of entrepreneurs.

Tripartite table does not reach consensus regarding the productivity figure to define an increase in the minimum wage.

Photo:

The Weather / courtesy

00:00

The Colombian minimum wage, ‘upper class’ compared to other countries

According to a report presented by the Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Andean Development Corporation, Venezuela and Chile are the countries of the southern continent whose income does not allow them to enter the ‘upper class’.

In countries like Colombia, the income to reach that high stratum is not very considerable, as in others such as Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador, based on Chile, a country that needs to receive a salary five times over to reach it.

23:00

Why don’t the businessmen accept the proposal of the labor unions?

The unions arrived without a proposal, but with a letter that argued why they did not consider it appropriate to set a figure.

Their explanations were based on two reasons for concern: the possibility of setting an increase disproportionate to the economic outlook and discussing the increase at the same time that the labor reform is being processed in Congress.

Minimum wage is discussed by labor unions and businessmen.

Photo:

Ministry of Labor / iStock

So far, the labor confederations (CUT, CGT and CYC) have asked for an increase of 18 percent, that is, for the minimum wage to go from the current 1,160,000 pesos to 1,368,800 pesos, plus another 165,915 pesos in relief. transport.

18:15

Banco de la República calls for ‘measure’

“The Board of Directors calls for caution in adjusting the minimum wage, so that its increase does not significantly exceed the annual variation of the Consumer Price Index in 2023. The above, taking into account profits and power purchasing power that were obtained in 2023 and that are expected in 2024 as a result of the expected fall in inflation,” stated the Bank of the Republic.

18:00

‘Inflation must be taken care of’

Jaime Alberto Cabal, president of Fenalco, assured that “inflation must be taken care of. A high salary would overwhelm inflation.”

The union leader reiterated the figure with which inflation is expected to end by 2023: 9.2 and 9.4, according to the Bank of the Republic. That is why he assures that the increase should be close to 9 percent.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL