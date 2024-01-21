Live, Naranjeros vs Venados I Entry by Entry I

#Live #Naranjeros #Venados #Entry #Entry

End of the game/ Naranjeros 8-2 Venados

Luis Márquez comes to close and withdraws without rushing

Niko Vazquez with a fly ball to first

Jesús Valdez with a strikeout and Alonso Gaitán hits the left.

Ricky Álvarez pinch-hits and strikes out.

Naranjeros 8-2 Deer/Low octave

Thomas Dorminy makes the entrance without any problems

César Salazar is out via 6-3.

Andretty Cordero via 4-2, like Irving López.

Naranjeros 8-2 Venados/ High octave

Alan Rangel retires in order with three strikeouts

Randy Romero, Alex Liddi, Ramiro Peña strike out

Naranjeros 8-2 Deer/ Seventh Low

Naranjeros makes two more races.

Erick Casillas takes over and does not finish the inning

Jose Cardona receives a base

Jason Atondo singles to center.

Isaac Paredes receives a base and the house is full.

Aaron caught up with Altherr.

Alberth Martínez singles the center and produces two runs from the spikes of Cardona and Atondo.

Agustín Murillo ends the inning by hitting for a double hit

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer/ Seventh High

Fernando Salas comes in to relieve, Christopher Escárrega out with a fly ball to the left. Daniel Castro is out with a fly ball to left.

Leo Germán finishes the round away 5-3.

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer/ Sixth low

César Salazar went 3-3.

Andretty Cordero elevates to the right, as does Irving López. Héctor Villalobos retired three innings without damage.

Orange Trees 6-2 Deer/ Sixth High

Tylo Williams retires his second inning in order

Niko Vasquez went with a strikeout,

Jesús Valdez with a grounder to third.

Jose Gaitán finishes the round with Fly to the right.

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer / Quinta Baja

Isaac Paredes hits the left and starts the round.

Aaron Altherr bunts for a sacrifice and advances Paredes to second.

Alberth Martínez out with a fly ball to the right.

And Agustín Murillo ends the entry with a fly ball to the left

Orange Trees 6-2 Deer / Quinta Alta

Hermosillo stops Mazatlán’s attack and continues the four-run distance.

Leo Germán receives a base

Randy Romero is out with a fly ball to eight.

Alex Liddi via 4-3 is out.

Ramiro Peña ends the inning with a grounder to second.

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer / Fourth Low

Things remain the same at Fernando Valenzuela.

Andretty Cordero is out with a fly ball to nine

Irving López strikes out

Jose Cardona hits center field

Jasson Atondo out via 6-4.

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer / Cuarta Alta

Niko Vasquez hits center field.

Jesús Valdez lifts to the center and is out.

José Gaitán hits a hit at eight.

Christopher Escárrega out with a fly ball to right and Daniel Castro ends the inning with a grounder to short stops.

Naranjeros 6-2 Deer / Third Low

Hermosillo damages Braulio’s streamer that leaves the game and hits a home run by Víctor Morales to make it 6-2.

Atondo opens the round with a single.

After a long turn Paredes receives a base.

Aaron Altheer hits a home run to the left and Hermosillo makes it 6-3.

Albert Martínez is out with a fly ball to seven.

Agustín Murillo with a fly to eight.

César Salazar strikes out.

Naranjeros 3-1 Deer / Third High

Leo Germán opens the round with a single to center

Randy Romero hits the sacrifice box and Germán advances to second, also steals third base and then scores on a grounder to third by Álex Liddi, making it 3-2.

The round ends with a ground ball to Ramiro Peña’s pitcher.

Naranjeros 3-1 Deer / Second Low

Andretty Cordero opens with a hit at seven.

Irving López out with a fly ball to six

Jose Cardona hits a high ball to the left

Christopher Escárrega throws out Cordero at second in attempted robbery

Naranjeros 3-1 Deer / Second High

Venados responds and scores one against Joe Van Meter

Niko Vasquez strikes out

Jesús Valdez with a home run to the center gives Venados the first

Jose Gaitán hits the right

Christopher Escárrega out with a hit to first.

Daniel Castro is the third out with a fly ball to seven.

Naranjeros 3-0 Venados / First Loss

Jose Cardona out via 6-3

Jasson Atondo reaches first with infield hit

Isaac Paredes walks.

Aaron Altherr leaves with strikeout

Alberth Martínez produces with a hit to the left and Atondo scores 1-0.

Agustín Murillo hits at zero hour and drives in two more, Paredes and Alberth Martínez score, making it 3-0.

Naranjeros 0-0Deer / First High

Randy Romero, out due to strikeout

Alex Liddi with a line to the right

Ramiro Peña grounded out to the pitcher

This is how Venados de Mazatlan and Naranjeros de Hermosillo will jump onto the field.

List of Hermosillo players

Adrián Simental Mazatlán Deer Lineup

Adrian Simental

The Rojos del Puerto are going for their 10th title, in the LMP.

It is the fourth final between both teams, in the previous three they have won the Naranjeros trophy.

On our Debate website you will find out what happens in the top and bottom of the nine innings of this first story of the Grand Final of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LAMP) between Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Venados de Mazatlán.

