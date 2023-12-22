LIVE RWDM CLUB (8:45 PM). Buchanan is missing due to impending transfer at blue-black – Colpaert on his way to De Mil | Jupiler Pro League

#LIVE #RWDM #CLUB #Buchanan #missing #due #impending #transfer #blueblack #Colpaert #Mil #Jupiler #Pro #League

11:22

Colpaert (Club NXT) on his way to Westerlo

Steve Colpaert (37), assistant at Club NXT, is on his way to Westerlo. The people of Kempen are negotiating with Club Brugge about the transfer of the assistant coach to Rik De Mil’s new club. After the dismissal of Scott Parker, Colpaert was temporarily transferred to Club 1 earlier this calendar year when De Mil was interim head coach there. If all goes well, the two will soon be reunited in ‘t Kuipje. (TTV)

11:19

Buchanan on his way to the exit at blue-black: Canadian is missing from selection

With Inter in particular once again pulling on the sleeves of Tajon Buchanan (24), a departure for the Canadian from Club Brugge in January is a possibility. After mutual consultation with Club, Buchanan is no longer in the selection against RWDM.

Last spring we wrote that Inter were clearly keeping an eye on TJ Buchanan. According to our information, there was already an agreement for around 15 million euros at club level. However, a transfer did not happen last summer. Six months later, the Italian top club has the Canadian again on the radar – according to Italian media, discussions with his entourage are in full swing. And that also applies to some other European clubs. Remarkably, there was no starting place for Buchanan last weekend against AA Gent, who was replaced on the right by Maxim De Cuyper. The Canadian is no longer in the selection against RWDM after mutual consultation with Club.

“I don’t know what’s happening around TJ,” coach Ronny Deila said Thursday afternoon. “It’s beyond my control. He’s still here and that’s the most important thing right now. He is one of us. Max did well on the right. His intelligence and technique allow him to play in almost any position. It makes him a special player. Bjorn (Meijer, ed.) is more purely left-footed. It just gives us more options. There is a lot of competition on the right. Odoi is also doing well and after the break we hope to have Sabbe there again.”

© Photo News

Waiting to see what happens with Buchanan… and what the Club’s winter mercato will look like: “It is impossible to make any statements about that now,” said Deila. “We never talked about a new attacker. It is true that we look centrally at the back to see what is needed. But then it is important to find players who do better in the short term than the boys we have. Or find players who are talented to achieve long-term returns. It is a process that the club is ‘normal’.”

Club is not only moving to RWDM without Buchanan, but also without Ordonez, who will no longer play this year due to a hamstring injury. Casper Nielsen is highly doubtful: “He will be fit on Tuesday against Union,” Deila assured. (TTV)