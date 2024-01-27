LIVE: Sabalenka and Zheng play in the Australian Open final

#LIVE #Sabalenka #Zheng #play #Australian #Open #final

Belarusian seeks to defend the title she won in 2023; Asian is debuting at this stage of any Grand Slam

3-1, 30-30 Belarusian tries to punish Zheng’s second serve by going to the net, but the Chinese responds with a very low ball to win the point.

3-1, 15-30. Double fault from the Chinese tennis player and Sabalenka once again ‘looks’ for the break.

3-1, Sabalenka. World No. 2 surprises the Chinese with bodywork and, in this way, forces her to make another mistake.

2-2, 30-30 Great service from Sabalenka, who ends the point with a smash to erase a 15-30 deficit.

2-1, 15-15. Asian tennis player manages to make a left winner parallel to Sabalenka’s serve.

2-1Qinwen Zheng responds well under pressure, first with a right winner and then forcing a mistake from Sabalenka with a first serve.

2-0, 40-40. The Belarusian again punishes Zheng’s service. At 40-15 she responds to the Asian’s first serve with a right winner and in the next point she regains control of the point after responding to the Chinese’s serve.

Sabalenka confirms o break, 2-0! Everything seems to be going well for the defending champion, who sees the Asian tennis player making two unforced errors and is therefore in a good position to win her second Grand Slam trophy. Let’s see how Zheng reacts.

1-0, 30-30 Service game tied, Zheng looks for an opening on Sabalenka’s serve to return to the final discussion.

1-0, Sabalenka! Disastrous game by Qinwen Zheng who loses his serve after signing three (!) double faults. Belarusian will serve to confirm the break.

SABALENKA WINS THE FIRST SET 6-3!

Belarusian manages to get the first serve into play and forces Qinwen Zheng’s error to put herself ahead on the scoreboard in the Australian Open final. So far the duel has been marked by the aggressiveness of the players’ game, with both using the serve as their main weapon, however, this type of game favors the world number two and thus she is one set away from winning her second Grand Slam. Of the 51 points played, 31 had four strokes or less and only one went beyond nine strokes.

5-3, 40-30. The fourth set point was canceled with a great response to Sabalenka’s second serve. The Belarusian only managed to win 55% of the points on the second serve.

5-3, 40-15 Third. Qinwen Zheng managed to push the Belarusian to the back of the court but delivered two more set points with an unforced error with a left cross

5-3Zheng forces Sabalenka to make a mistake with her first serve and forces the Belarusian to close the partial in her service game.

5-2, 40-40 #2 First double fault of the duel for Zheng.

5-2, 40-40 AMAZING! The Chinese tennis player was very cool under pressure and nullified the three set points, with two aces and a service and right combination.

5-2, 0-40 Zheng’s unforced error gives Sabalenka three set points.

5-2, 0-30 Qinwen Zheng is unable to deal with the aggressiveness of the Belarusian’s shots, which manages to force two consecutive mistakes from the Asian.

5-2 to Sabalenka! Another good service game for the Belarusian, who reacted to Zheng’s response to make it 15-15 on the world no.2’s second serve. But nothing that bothered the title holder who once again dominated the game with deep right shots. Zheng serves to not lose the first set.

4-2 para Sabalenka. Qinwen Zheng was unaffected and won the next three points.

4-1, 15-15. Sabalenka punishes Zheng’s second serve, responding with a winner.

4-1, Trinity. Another blank game, this time for the title holder. For now the match is at a very high pace, largely due to the aggressive play of both players, who seek to finish the points quickly.

3-1, Sabalenka. Zheng gets on the scoreboard and how! The Asian tennis player shows the power of her serve by signing four powerful first serves without any chance of a response for Sabalenka. Blank game for the Chinese woman.

3-0, Sabalenka! Number two in the world rankings breathes a sigh of relief and confirms the break of service from the previous game. Zheng had her opportunities, but was forced into a mistake by the Belarusian.

2-0, 40-40 and let’s go to the first advantages of the final! Sabalenka reacts even better to pressure. Without finding first serves, the Belarusian was not intimidated and maintained her aggression in her shots to nullify Zheng’s three break points.

2-0, 0-40. Qinwen Zheng reacts well to the disadvantage and puts pressure on Sabalenka. The Belarusian made a timid approach to the net and ended up being punished by a passing shot crossed by the Chinese. He then made two unforced errors with his right and conceded the three break points to Zheng.

The first one is done break of the final and 2-0 for Sabalenka! At 15-40, the world number two attacked Zheng’s second serve and forced an error from her opponent to give herself an advantage in the Australian Open final.

1-0, 15-30 Third. Belarusian starts very well in the answer. The Chinese tennis player put three first serves into play, but Sabalenka caused difficulties in responding and put herself in position to break the Asian.

1-0 Sabalenka. The title holder starts the duel with a blank service game, placing three of the first four services she made on the field, including an ace.

THE MEETING BEGINS!

Sabalenka starts serving.

8.39 H – Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng have already been introduced and are preparing to warm up for the first Grand Slam final of 2024.

8.36 H – Meeting is delayed, players have not yet entered the field.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament trophy has now been transported to Rod Laver Arena and you can see the great atmosphere in Melbourne Park’s largest stadium!

Good morning, in a few moments Aryna Sabalenka (2nd WTA ranking) and Qinwen Zheng (15th) will play in the final of the Australian Open women’s tournament.

The Belarusian starts as the big favorite to win the competition and if she wins her second Grand Slam title, she will revalidate the title won in 2023. The best ranked tennis player has had an immaculate campaign in this edition and has not yet conceded any set and if she wins the final without losing a set, she could become the fifth player since 2000 to win the Antipodes tournament in this way.

SABALENKA ROUTE TO THE FINAL

1st round – 6/0 and 6/1 against Ella Seidel (173rd WTA ranking)

2nd round – 6/3 and 6/2 against Brenda Fruhvirtova (107th)

3rd round – 6/0 and 6/0 against Lesia Tsurenko (33rd)

4th round – 6/3 and 6/2 against Amanda Anisimova (442nd)

Quarter finals – 6/2 and 6/3 against Barbora Krejcikova (11th)

Semifinal – 7/6 [7-2] and 6/4 against Coco Gauff (4th)

Qinwen Zheng is a newcomer at this late stage of the event – ​​he had never reached the quarter-finals of any major –, making the most of the slip-up of the top seeds in the table in which he is inserted. Remember that Iga Swiatek (1), Elena Rybakina (3) and Jessica Pegula (5) all fell before the fourth round, but nothing that takes away the merit of the Asian, who did what she had to do and beat all her opponents in this tournament .

QINWEN ZHENG’S ROUTE TO THE FINAL

1st round – 3/6, 6/2 and 6/3 against Ashlyn Krueger (76th)

2nd round – 6/3 and 6/3 against Katie Boulter (54th)

3rd round – 6/4, 2/6 and 7/6 [10-8] vs. Yafan Wang (94th)

4th round – 6/0 and 6/3 against Oceane Odin (95th)

Quarter finals – 6/7 [7-4]6/3 and 6/1 against Anna Kalinskaya (75th)

Semifinal – 6/4 and 6/4 against Dayana Yastremska (93rd)

Sabalenka leads the direct confrontation between the two 1-0, she won the US Open 2023 quarter-final meeting 2-0, with splits of 6/1 and 6/4.