LIVE The first conclusions after the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor. Arafat: The fire alarm didn’t work. The location had to be closed during the 2019 ISU inspection/ The inspections were done according to the interests of the ISU deputy – VIDEO

#LIVE #conclusions #tragedy #Ferma #Dacilor #Arafat #fire #alarm #didnt #work #location #closed #ISU #inspection #inspections #interests #ISU #deputy #VIDEO

The fire alarm system at Ferma Dacilor was not functional, and during the control carried out by the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate in 2019, the boarding house should have been closed, State Secretary Raed Arafat said on Friday, who presented the first conclusions of the control done at ISU Prahova. Another conclusion is that the first deputy head of ISU Prahova, who controlled the boarding house even though he had no duties, modifies the control plans according to his own interests.

The fire at Ferma Dacilor killed several people Photo: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda

We remind you that seven people – three children and four adults – died in the fire that engulfed the guesthouse in Tohani village, Prahova county on Tuesday, while an eighth victim is still being searched for. The guesthouse operated for a decade without building, fire safety and accommodation permits.

From 11:30 a.m., at the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, press statements are held to present the first conclusions following the control made after the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor.

HotNews.ro will transmit LIVETEXT the statements of the management of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU):

Raed Arafat:

The fire alarm control panel was not functional

Of course, if this power plant was working today I wouldn’t be here

In 2019, upon inspection, this location could be closed. There is a legal basis for this

the part of prevention at the level of emergency situations is one of the most important

Between 2013 – 2023, from 1,017 prevention cases to 443

The 443 inspectors made over 40,000 preventive checks last year

The deputy head of IGSU, Benone Duduc, after the inspection at ISU Prahova:

The vitiation of the act of authority through the involvement of the first deputy of ISU Prahova in the control activity, in July 2019, at Ferma Dacilor

The first deputy cannot effectively carry out preventive control

Imposing a stable of apprehensions on inspectors who opposed the style

Discretionary modification of control plans according to one’s own interests

Moreover, these plans have been modified. One can speak of forgery in the documents

The control at Ferma Dacilor was carried out in violation of the regulation

The first deputy’s establishment of sanctions – only a warning for the Dacian Farm

Failure to clarify after control the lack of fire safety authorization

No steps were taken to obtain this document, including the construction permit

IGSU’s misinformation about this goal

No further checks were made even for the determination to enter legality, the justification of ISU Prahova being related to the pandemic

Measures: transmission of the report to the criminal investigation bodies

We strongly distance ourselves from approaches that violate the law

Resumption of approaches to the Ministry of Tourism to amend the tourist classification rules to include the fire safety permit, as it was until 2011

The method of issuing the construction attestation certificate raises questions

The issuance of the attestation certificate for Ferma Dacilor was based on expertise on a single requirement

Only on one segment was this construction expertise done, not on all the requirements, including fire safety

The false impression of the legality of the construction of Ferma Dacilor was induced

Arafat:

We all realize that these are quite serious elements

The role of prevention is to reduce the risk of losing lives. This risk cannot be reduced to 0, but if the rules are followed, maybe the fire spreads more slowly, maybe the alarm system works



Ferma Dacilor, without a construction permit, fire safety permit and operation as an accommodation unit

The Ferma Dacilor tourist complex operated for a decade without the necessary approvals.

ISU Prahova said that the guesthouse does not have a fire safety permit.

In 2019, ISU Prahova carried out a background check at the guesthouse in Tohani Ferma Dacilor. At that time, the representatives of the accommodation unit did not provide documents from which the moment of commissioning could be derived, in order to establish the necessity of requesting and obtaining the fire safety approval/authorization.

“For the targeted objective, a substantive check was carried out in 2019, 6 irregularities were identified, one of which was remedied during the control and 6 warnings were issued,” ISU Prahova said.

At the time of the verification, no documents were made available to the inspectors from which to derive the moment of commissioning, in order to establish the necessity of requesting and obtaining the fire safety approval/authorization, ISU reported.

According to the official website of the Tohani tourist complex, the foundations of the business were laid in 2013, which was also confirmed by Cornel Dinicu, the entrepreneur who presents himself as the owner of the business, even if he does not appear in the documents of the company that controls the guesthouse.

The Prefect of Prahova, Virgiliu Nanu, stated that the Dacian Farm was built without authorization, becoming legal only in 2020, when a construction certificate was obtained for those constructions.

The Prefect declared that, according to the information received from the local authorities, the tourist complex Ferma Dacilor from Tohani did not have authorization to operate as an accommodation unit.

The tragedy at Ferma Dacilor made it necessary for the authorities to start checking all the guesthouses in Prahova regarding the fire safety authorization, following the order given by prefect Virgiliu Nanu, head of PSD Prahova.

The first dismissals from ISU Prahova after the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor

On Wednesday, the Department for Emergency Situations dismissed the head of the Preventive Inspection at ISU Prahova and announces that it will notify the Prosecutor’s Office about the control activity that the preventive inspectors carried out in 2019. At the same time, the DSU says that he will send a control team to the institution that should have checked the activity of the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse.

The head of ISU Prahova, colonel Nicolae Tudoroiu, requested his release from office so that there are no suspicions regarding the ongoing investigation. He was in charge of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations since May 2023. The head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, asked the IGSU leadership to identify two officers to fill the vacant positions as quickly as possible, after he dismissed the head of the Prevention Inspection a day ago from ISU Prahova.

Read also: