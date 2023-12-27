Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News

#Live #ticker #floods #Saxony #Evacuation #Lilienthal #NDR.de #News

As of: December 27, 2023 6:09 p.m

The flood situation remains tense in some regions of Lower Saxony. Emergency services and other volunteers continue to fill thousands of sandbags. NDR.de keeps you up to date with this blog.

The most important things at a glance:

The police warn: Please take precautions and secure low-lying rooms. Keep your distance from flowing water.

6:04 p.m. – December 27, 2023

In Lilienthal, residents have to leave a endangered area.

According to the municipality, a dike has burst in the area of ​​Mehlandsdeichweg in Lilienthal (Osterholz district). The affected area is therefore evacuated and may no longer be entered. Residents can use a shuttle to the emergency shelter in the Ostlandstrasse gymnasium. The municipality also announces that public transport line 4 will no longer run for the time being because it would run directly to the operational area.

5:42 p.m. – 12/27/2027

Emsbüren: No electricity due to risk of flooding

As the fire department in Emsbüren (Emsland district) reports, the electricity was turned off in parts of the community for safety reasons. The water level there is still rising. Therefore, a failure of wastewater disposal in the area of ​​the holiday area in Gleesen is to be expected. According to the information, the holiday area was partially evacuated – 28 people were accommodated elsewhere. Water from the Ems had seeped in. The fire department is now securing the weak point with a temporary dike.

5:23 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Impressions from the flood areas

Lower Saxony from above: a lake landscape.

Amounts of water spread from the rivers over the fields, meadows and also into residential areas. Lower Saxony from above looks like a lake landscape in many places. Vera Zellmer with impressions and an overview:

AUDIO: Impressions from Lower Saxony’s flood areas (3 min)

4:29 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Complex operation: A cyclist fell into the water and drifted away.

The Hanover fire department rescued a man from the floods in the Döhren district. The 75-year-old had ignored a closure and cycled into a flooded area. He fell and was driven by the water into a wooded area. There he was able to hold on to a tree and call the fire department. He was tracked down with the help of two drones, a spokesman said. Water rescue colleagues – secured in protective suits and with lines – saved the man. A complex operation: Especially in the current flood situation, such operations cost an unnecessary amount of time, complains the fire department and once again calls on people to be careful and avoid flood areas.

4:15 p.m. – December 27, 2023

What’s next tonight and tonight?

The highest water levels are expected next on the Mittelweser. At the Drakenburg measuring point north of Nienburg, the historical high of 8.34 meters could even be exceeded.

4:10 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Interior Minister Behrens: Emergency services are doing an outstanding job

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) thanked the emergency services from the fire department, the Technical Relief Agency (THW) and disaster control organizations for their efforts. “Without you, not only would the land literally be destroyed in large parts of Lower Saxony, but many human lives would also be in danger.” The emergency services on site did an outstanding job. According to the ministry, around 100,000 personnel were deployed over the Christmas period. Behrens announced that the state would continue to support the municipalities with administrative assistance in the coming days. This included the provision of vehicles and equipment as well as the organization of sandbags from other federal states. The Interior Minister visited Braunschweig, Rinteln (Schaumburg district) and the Celle district today.

VIDEO: Floods in Lower Saxony: Fire brigade and THW in continuous operation (1 min)

3:58 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Flood reporting levels in Lower Saxony



Reporting levels for water levels in inland areas

Reporting level 1: Start of reporting, full runoff: The water can flow into the river bed, and in some places small overflows are possible. No danger for residents yet.

Start of reporting, full runoff: The water can flow into the river bed, and in some places small overflows are possible. No danger for residents yet. Reporting level 2: Start of controls. Excessive growth mainly in agricultural and forestry areas, possibly with initial traffic disruptions.

Start of controls. Excessive growth mainly in agricultural and forestry areas, possibly with initial traffic disruptions. Reporting level 3: A permanent security service will be set up. Flooding of larger areas and flooding of individual properties, streets and cellars is possible. Measures are being taken to secure the dike.

A permanent security service will be set up. Flooding of larger areas and flooding of individual properties, streets and cellars is possible. Measures are being taken to secure the dike. Reporting level 4: Not set inland, highest warning level for tidal waters. Immediate danger to people, animals and objects. The stability of the dikes is at risk. Dikes could be overflowed.

Those: Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN)

3:55 p.m. – December 27th, 2023

Heaps of sandbags protect the sewage treatment plant in Wunstorf

In Wunstorf, the sewage treatment plant is currently the focus of flood helpers.

In Wunstorf (Hannover region), the floodwaters from the Leine are getting closer and closer to the sewage treatment plant. “The fire department and the Johanniter are doing everything they can to save the Wunstorf sewage treatment plant,” said city spokesman Alexander Stockum to NDR Lower Saxony. However, the authorities are currently not expecting a massive increase in the water level of the Leine. Volunteers have been filling more sandbags since the morning, the city announced. The continuous rain has stopped, but water is being drained from the full Innerste Dam in the Harz Mountains. Water flows from the innermost part into the line.

2:57 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Situation in Lilienthal critical

Sandbags continue to be filled in Lilienthal.

The situation remains tense in Lilienthal in the Osterholz district, especially near the Wümme and Wörpe. According to information from NDR Lower Saxony, the situation on Stadskanaal Street is critical: the Worpswede fire department is constantly filling sandbags there. Volunteers come along and help out. Nevertheless, small trickles continue to come out of the dike. There is an urgent appeal not to go into the cellars. In the street Am Zollpfad the electricity was turned off because water got into a distribution box, a spokesman for the municipality of Lilienthal told NDR. Residents can charge their cell phones in the Ostlandstrasse gym.

2:49 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Campsite on the Ems cleared

In Lingen in the Emsland district, a campsite on the Ems has been cleared: “Entering is not permitted due to the flood level,” the city announced on Wednesday. Around 60 campers are affected.

1:47 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Three districts declare a preliminary stage of the disaster alert

Three districts in Lower Saxony have now identified a so-called preliminary stage of a disaster alarm due to the flooding – Hildesheim, Celle and Emsland. This means, among other things, that the districts have easier access to auxiliary staff. The town of Sarstedt in the Hildesheim district, where the Innerste and Leine rivers converge, was particularly affected, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover.

1:09 p.m. – December 27, 2023

Large parts of the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen are flooded and the power is out.

The flood also hit the Serengeti Park Hodenhagen hard. Large parts of the area are flooded and in some cases cannot be reached at all or can only be reached with Unimogs or tractors. “It’s an emergency like we’ve never experienced in the park’s almost 50-year history. It’s nothing short of a miracle that our 1,500 animals are still safe!” explains park owner Fabrizio Sepe. Many of the company’s employees as well as helpers from the fire department and THW are working tirelessly to prevent the worst. However, the main access road to the park has also been washed out and is no longer passable. Due to the flooding of some transformer stations, the electricity for the entire site also had to be switched off. Sepe now urgently needs emergency power generators for the park so that the stables can be heated and the welfare of the animals is not endangered. Rhinos, giraffes, elephants and monkeys in particular are particularly at risk in cold weather. However, Sepe is hopeful that the zoo will soon receive emergency power generators, said Asta Knoth, press spokeswoman for the Serengeti Park, to NDR Lower Saxony.

12:04 p.m. – 12/27/2023

In the past few days, the emergency services in Lower Saxony have managed around 20,000 missions due to the floods. State fire director Dieter Rohrberg said this on Wednesday in Hanover. Around 100,000 people were deployed; among other things, they had to pump out cellars, secure important infrastructure such as hospitals and take precautionary measures. But such operations are also included: In Haren in the Emsland district, a 56-year-old driver ignored several warning signals and traffic signs and got his vehicle stuck in a depression. The situation was also a challenge for the rescue workers. They only got to the car with an appropriate vehicle from the local fire department and were able to save the man and two other passengers. The police once again point out that you should pay attention to signs and respect closures. Driving or entering closed roads can be dangerous.

VIDEO: Driver ignores flood barrier – divers on duty (1 min)

11:37 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Heidschnucken rescued in Wedemark

A herd of around ten Heidschnucks was successfully rescued.

In Wedemark, rescuers from the DLRG rescued a herd of Heidschnucken from the flood. The water of the Wietze had trapped a herd of around ten Heidschnucks on their owner’s property. The DLRG arrived with the boat and a unit of so-called current rescuers, who drove the owner to the animals in the boat. A large part of the herd was saved with the boats. Some Heidschnucken ran into the water. They were driven ashore. All animals remained unharmed.

11:03 a.m. – December 27, 2023

The Wolfsburg Drainage Companies (WEB) are asking all citizens in Weyhausen in the Gifhorn district for help: The high water levels of the Aller threaten the safety of all residents near the water, according to a press release. In addition, the entire wastewater sewer network in the town is overloaded. According to the WEB, the sanitary drainage is disrupted for all residents of Weyhausen. The reason for this is incorrect drainage connections or damage to dirty water pipes that are below the water level. The WEB asks all residents of Weyhausen for support:

Do you know any connections between groundwater/surface water and wastewater drains?

Do you suspect connections between groundwater/surface water and the wastewater drain?

Have you heard of connections between groundwater/surface water and the sewer?

Every clue is important and can be decisive. The WEB essentially suspects a few direct connections between groundwater/surface water and the wastewater drain as the cause of the extreme situation. Information is provided under the Telephone number (05361) 28 12 50 accepted.

10:15 a.m. – December 27, 2023

In Hameln an der Weser the water level has remained the same. The water level is also currently stagnating in Rinteln and Bodenwerder. However, further north, for example in the Nienburg area, there is a slight wave and highs could be reached there today.

AUDIO: Floods: Signs of relaxation on the Weser (4 min)

9:29 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Salzderhelden flood retention basin full

The Salzderhelden flood retention basin in the Northeim district reached full backup during the night, as the NLWKN reported in the morning. The discharge into the underwater must therefore be increased again, which means that the flood situation below Salzderhelden is expected to worsen.

9:07 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Police warn against driving on flooded routes

According to the current status, the water levels of the main and tributary rivers in the Hildesheim district are rising slightly. The authorities say it is currently not necessary to evacuate areas. The pre-disaster alarm was triggered in numerous cities and communities in the Hildesheim district on Tuesday. This means that additional emergency services can be deployed. In Hanover, the fire department once again urges people not to enter flood areas. The Hanover region also warns drivers not to drive on closed roads – not everyone adheres to this. In Neustadt, a driver tried to drive through a flooded street at night and got stuck in the middle. The police launched a search for the driver and eventually found him at his home.

9:06 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Train services between Huntlosen and Sandkrug stopped

The section between Huntlosen and Sandkrug is still closed until further notice due to flooding. As the Nordwestbahn announces on its website, the first exploratory trips are to take place today, then a decision will be made as to whether the section of the route can be reopened. Until then, trains coming from Wilhelmshaven will run to Oldenburg and return to Wilhelmshaven. Coming from Osnabrück, the trains go to Huntlosen and back to Osnabrück.

8:04 a.m. – December 27, 2023

East Contrescarpe residents can return to their homes

The approximately 100 residents of East Contrescarpe in Rinteln can now return to their houses and apartments. The city announced this this morning. Accordingly, the volunteer fire brigade, with the support of the city’s building depot, set up a flood protection system during the night as security. Access via Ostertorstrasse is still not possible. If you have any questions, citizens can call the citizen hotline around the clock Telephone number (05751) 40 37 77 turn around.

7:44 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Meteorologists expect more rain

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the weather in Lower Saxony and Bremen is expected to be rather cloudy today. While it will still be cloudy in the morning, further rain is expected to move in from the southwest from midday.

Further information

5 Min

After days of continuous rain, the weather is calming down with at most little rain in Lower Saxony, says Tim Staeger from the ARD Weather Competence Center. 5 mins

7:34 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Full cellars in Uelzen, emergency services on constant duty

The fire brigades were also in constant operation at night in the east of Lower Saxony. In the Uelzen district, some cellars are full and there are storm drain problems, said district fire chief Helmut Rüger. Otherwise, it is now important to keep an eye on the water levels in the Ilmenau. The situation in the Stade district has stabilized. The easing rain contributed to the dammed-up water being able to flow out over the barriers at Lühe and Oste, said a fire brigade spokesman. Around 500 firefighters were deployed in the district over the holidays. In Rotenburg, the fire brigade secured the town center with 30,000 sandbags. The city center had to be temporarily closed because onlookers were hindering the emergency services while they were working.

7:10 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Osnabrück-Oldenburg railway line partially out of service

In the northwest of Lower Saxony, the situation at least did not worsen overnight, according to the emergency services. Hundreds of helpers stabilized weakened dikes on Tuesday – for example in the Leer district. In Löningen in the Cloppenburg district, the Hare’s dikes threatened to break in several places on Tuesday, and this has already happened in at least one place. Because of the flooding, the Osnabrück-Oldenburg railway line is also partially out of service. There is also no all-clear along the Hunte in the Oldenburg district. In Sandkrug, the fire brigade was in constant operation on Tuesday and the first people had to leave their houses. The city of Oldenburg also says the situation remains serious. The water levels of the Wümme and Wörpe are causing problems between Bremen-Borgfeld and Lilienthal. Many properties and some streets are flooded – in some cases the electricity had to be turned off. Lilienthal’s mayor Fürwentsches speaks of a tense situation.

6:49 a.m. – December 27, 2023

Prime Minister Weil: “Not out of the woods yet”

Prime Minister Stephan Weil pointed out in a statement that the situation was difficult everywhere in the country. He particularly thanked the commitment of firefighters and members of the aid organizations, through whom “everything is currently under control,” said the Prime Minister. “Everywhere in Lower Saxony, the right conclusions have clearly been drawn from the previous flood situations. The right aids are on site and the right operational concepts are being pursued.” Many of the measures taken in recent years have proven successful, said Weil. At the same time, however, he also made it clear: “Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet and relief measures in one place are leading to a worsening of the situation elsewhere. This flood is not over yet, we will need patience.”

AUDIO: Because of the flood response: “A huge collective effort” (5 min)

05:51 am – 12/27/2023

There was no tidal wave in Braunschweig

The tidal wave in Braunschweig that was feared after the opening of the emergency overflow of the Oker Dam did not materialize. The water in the Oker has not risen so high that the mobile dike had to be used and the situation is not as dramatic as feared. Nevertheless: The situation along the Oker remains tense and the authorities are still keeping an eye on the situation. Aside from the city center, other places in and around Braunschweig are also at risk of flooding. Some people are still filling sandbags – the city has set up two collection points.

Further information

After days of rain, many bodies of water in northern Germany have overflowed their banks. You can find out current water levels here. more

In many places, the floodwaters have washed out or flooded roads. Road closures are affecting traffic across the country. more

Broken roofs or damaged cars: a storm can be expensive. Which insurance policies protect against storm damage? (December 27, 2023) more

Overall, the responsible state authority warned that the risk of flooding would become even more severe. The developments from December 26th are available to read. (December 26, 2023) more

Dams have to release water. In the Leer district, a dike broke in two places. The developments from December 25th are available to read. (December 25, 2023) more

The German Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the Harz region. You can read all developments here in the live blog. (December 24, 2023) more

In Rodenberg in the Schaumburg district, around 300 firefighters are on duty. It is not yet possible to predict when the situation will calm down. (December 24, 2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR Info | 12/27/2023 | 17:00 o’clock