Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: record water levels? | NDR.de – News

#Live #ticker #floods #Saxony #record #water #levels #NDR.de #News

As of: December 26, 2023 1:40 p.m

The flood situation has worsened in some regions of Lower Saxony. There are first evacuations. NDR.de will keep you up to date on developments with this live blog.

The most important things at a glance:

The police warn: Please take precautions and secure low-lying rooms. Keep your distance from flowing water.

1:32 p.m. – December 26, 2023

NDR Info Extra: Floods at Christmas

Today, too, NDR television is broadcasting an NDR Info Extra on the flood situation: at 8.15 p.m. after the Tagesschau.

1:21 p.m. – December 26, 2023

History of the level values ​​at a glance

“>

12:55 p.m. – December 26, 2023

Full cellars in Celle

In Celle, the fire brigade went out on around 80 missions between yesterday and noon today. The fire department said the situation in the city area was still manageable. Most operations involve full basements. Early in the morning, the sandbag wall on Jägerstrasse had to be reinforced again. The cause was said to be rising water levels. All local fire departments in the city of Celle are on duty. The drone group of the Lohheide fire department (Celle district) also monitors the urban area in the area of ​​rivers and floodplains from the air.

12:42 p.m. – 12/26/2023

DWD lifts severe weather warnings

After days of continuous rain, the German Weather Service (DWD) has canceled all of its severe weather warnings that were temporarily in effect for several federal states. The DWD has now announced that the rain has eased or lost intensity. “No heavy rainfall is expected until further notice.” However, the flood situation on the rivers remains very tense in some cases. The weather service had previously warned of heavy, continuous rain in some low mountain ranges – such as the Harz.

12:23 p.m. – 12/26/2023

According to current forecasts, several water levels in the Middle Weser are approaching the highest water level (HHW) ever measured. At the Drakenburg gauge, the water level can even exceed the flood of 1981 (834 centimeters), the Katwarn warning app said at midday. Only at the Hann gauge. Münden has already reached its peak. According to the city, the water level peaked at 5.58 meters overnight. The federal highway B496 between Hann. Münden and Bonaforth had to be closed temporarily, but are now passable again. By 10 a.m. the water level on the Weser had fallen to 5.27 meters. Due to the somewhat improved weather conditions, Hann. Münden with only minor water level fluctuations throughout the day.

11:32 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Video footage of the broken Rhume Dam in Northeim

VIDEO: Northeim: Rhume Dam broken to Kiessee (1 min)

12:05 p.m. – December 26, 2023

Braunschweig expects flooding late in the evening

The Oker Dam in the Harz has reached its maximum capacity. The Braunschweig city administration announced that more water will now be released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second now flow into the river. This will further worsen the flood situation in Braunschweig, according to the city. The wave is expected to arrive in the city late in the evening. According to the current forecast, the water level at the Eisenbüttel weir, which is currently at 132 centimeters, could increase by around ten percent, according to the city. It is possible that the overflow at the dam will be opened further during the day and the amount of water will therefore increase further. However, it is still assumed that the floods caused by the Oker and its tributaries are limited to the designated flood areas. As the city administration also announced, a citizens’ telephone has been set up that citizens can contact with questions relating to the flood. It has the Telephone number (0531) 23 45 67 89.

11:08 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Weser floods in Rinteln: street evacuated

VIDEO: Floods: More than 100 people evacuated in Rinteln (1 min)

11:11 a.m. – December 26, 2023

According to the Harz waterworks, the Oker dam and the Innerste dam in the Harz are over 100 percent full. The amount of water in the other dams is also approaching 100 percent.

Oder dam 96 percent full

Söse Dam 98 percent full

Ecker Dam 91 percent full

Oker Dam 101 percent full

Grane Dam 97 percent full

Innerste dam 102 percent full

10:56 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Sandbag walls in Goslar looted

The Goslar city fire brigade association has sharply criticized the behavior of some people in the flood situation. “There are people who attack our emergency services and force them to hand out sandbags outside the distribution points, loot sandbag walls for the safety of everyone – and even worse – attack each other. Stop it! This cannot be tolerated,” the association said on Facebook with.

10:10 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Dike in Langholt successfully secured

The fire department stabilized the dikes in Langholt with sandbags.

The fire brigade has successfully secured the dike in Langholt (Leer district), which was weakened over a length of 150 meters. The Leer district fire department said the dike remained stable during the night. The dikes are therefore increasingly monitored today. In one place or another, the installed sandbags are being repaired and expanded. Their filling was stopped early in the morning. Now there are 17 pallets of sandbags. A further 40,000 empty sandbags are available and can be filled if necessary.

9:42 a.m. – December 26, 2023

German weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of continuous rain in the Harz Mountains. By midday on Tuesday, meteorologists expect rainfall amounts of between 50 and 80 liters per square meter, and around 90 liters in storage areas. The severe weather warning was updated this morning.

9:34 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Prime Minister Weil travels to flood areas

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) wants to get an idea of ​​the flood situation on site today. At around 11:30 a.m. he will visit the dam breach in Northeim with State Fire Director Dieter Rohrberg, as the State Chancellery announced. Weil is expected at the Okertalsperre in the Harz at around 1 p.m. There he receives a report on the development of the situation due to the water level regulation in the dams.

8:54 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Rinteln: More than 100 residents evacuated

Around 100 residents on East Contrescarpe Street were evacuated because of the flooding.

In Rinteln in the Schaumburg district, more than 100 people were evacuated this morning. The cellars of the houses on East Contrescarpe Street, which are directly behind the city walls, are full. The fire department is on site with pumps and stacking sandbags. The approximately 108 residents who were evacuated were accommodated by friends, acquaintances or in the Lebenshilfe building. The city emphasized that the evacuation only affects residents of East Contrescarpe. All other residents of the old town were asked to remain calm and stay at home so as not to block the streets.

6:40 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Leer district: The situation in Uplengen is under control for the time being

Hundreds of helpers stabilized the dike in Hollen with sandbags.

In Uplengen (Leer district), 450 emergency services and hundreds of volunteers have secured the dike for the time being. They used sandbags to stabilize the dike in the Hollen district. According to the fire department, this was broken in two places and was softened over a length of almost 500 meters. “On the whole, the greatest danger has been averted for now,” said district fire brigade spokesman Dominik Janßen this morning. The situation will continue to be monitored by helpers. In the Langholt area, a 150 meter long dike was also weakened and it was also successfully secured there. The highest water level has now been reached in both places and the water is no longer rising.

6:32 a.m. – December 26, 2023

Dike unstable: Two streets in Hatten are evacuated

In the municipality of Hatten (Oldenburg district), a dike in the Sandkrug district is unstable. As the fire department announced during the night, two streets had to be evacuated. It is not a dike of the Hunte, but a dike of the Fleth. Residents should leave the area. The dike is being stabilized by sandbags; a breach of the dike is said to be unlikely.

6:01 a.m. – December 26, 2023

The Ost-Contrescarpe road in Rinteln (Schaumburg district) on the Weser is being evacuated. There is a risk of flooding there. All residents should leave the area “quickly and in an orderly manner,” according to the official danger report. Local rescue workers are calling on people not to hesitate but to leave immediately. Those affected can stay in the Lebenshilfe rooms at Waldkaterallee 13. According to the city, the fire department supports the transport of people.

Further information

Dams have to release water. In the Leer district, a dike broke in two places. The developments from December 25th are available to read. more

The German Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the Harz Mountains. You can read all developments here in the live blog. (December 24, 2023) more

In Rodenberg in the Schaumburg district, around 300 firefighters are on duty. It is not yet possible to predict when the situation will calm down. (December 24, 2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 12/26/2023 | 10:00 a.m