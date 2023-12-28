Live ticker for the floods in Lower Saxony: The situation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News

#Live #ticker #floods #Saxony #situation #Lilienthal #NDR.de #News

As of: December 28, 2023 11:14 a.m

The flood situation remains tense in some regions of Lower Saxony. Things are currently critical in Meppen (Emsland district), among others. NDR.de will broadcast a press conference on the situation in Lilienthal from 12 p.m. Everything else here in the live ticker.

The most important things at a glance:

The police warn: Please take precautions and secure low-lying rooms. Keep your distance from flowing water.

10:36 a.m. – December 28, 2023

Weser can no longer absorb water from the Aller

The fire brigade in Hutbergen (Verden district) managed to seal several soft spots in the Weser dike this morning. The emergency services have been withdrawn there, according to a police spokeswoman. There are currently no other critical points on the Weser dike. However, the level of the Aller is rising in the Verden-Eitze area because the water can no longer be absorbed by the Weser, according to a district spokesman. The fire department continues to check the dikes in the area.

9:59 a.m. – December 28, 2023

Further information on the situation in Lilienthal at midday

In Lilienthal (Osterholz district), the electricity has been switched off in some districts. The Wörpe dike near Stadskanaal is so soaked that the fire brigade can no longer guarantee stability. What happens next is unclear. There will be further information on the current situation at a press conference at midday. NDR.de will broadcast live from 12 p.m. A large number of emergency services continue to be on site around the clock. 300 people had to leave their houses and apartments during the night. If you cannot stay with friends or relatives, emergency accommodation is available in the Ostlandstaße gymnasium.

9:30 a.m

9:08 a.m. – December 28, 2023

Cyclist saves 84-year-old from flooding in Lauenbrück

An 84-year-old was rescued from the flooding of the Wümme in Lauenbrück (Rotenburg district) on Wednesday. As the police announced, a 34-year-old cyclist discovered the 84-year-old’s car, which was stuck in knee-deep water. The senior was apparently disoriented and, according to police, severely hypothermic. He was taken to a hospital. His condition has now stabilized.

8:23 a.m. – December 28, 2023

Mayor Knurbein: “Cellars will certainly be full”

Early in the morning around 5 a.m., the mayor of the city of Meppen gave information about the current flood situation in a press conference. It is essential that the information be given to citizens “so that they are prepared,” said Helmut Knurbein (independent). It is unclear how high the water will be in the event of a possible dike breach. “Cellars will certainly be full,” said Knurbein. The plan is to use a mobile dike system so that water can then be pumped into the Ems using a “large pumping station” on site. It cannot be ruled out that “there is still a lot ahead of us there,” said the mayor, referring to the situation in Esterfeld. The Ems makes a curve there and has a strong current. In addition, the levels would still rise. If there is an evacuation, a collection point would be set up.

06:52 am – 12/28/2023

In Meppen-Esterfeld (Emsland district) people should prepare for an evacuation. Because of the flood situation, there is a “possible risk of flooding for this residential area,” said the fire department of the city of Meppen. Those affected should, among other things:

inform your neighbors

Move personal valuables to higher parts of the building

do not go into cellars or underground car parks

In Meppen, alarm apps went off in the morning.

The dike on the Ems was almost soaked over a length of 350 meters, according to the police. An emergency dike made of sand will be built behind it. Loudspeaker trucks drive through the residential area and point out the impending evacuation.

5:59 a.m. – December 28, 2023

The situation in the Verden district remains threatening

In some places in the Verden district there is still a threatening situation due to the Aller flood. “The dikes are slowly giving way,” said a fire department spokesman in Langwedel early this morning. However, it is expected that the rise in water levels will stagnate in the near future. The fire department is using several high-pressure pumps to protect the towns. According to the spokesman, evacuations originally planned did not have to take place. In the municipality of Winsen in the Celle district, however, around 300 people had to leave their homes yesterday because of the flooding.

05:54 am – 12/28/2023

Further evacuations in Lilienthal

Because of the flooding in Lilienthal (Osterholz district), other streets in the community bordering Bremen were evacuated last night. Emergency services had fortified an already soggy dike with sandbags, the fire department said. During the night it was said that it could not yet be estimated whether the measures taken would ensure the long-term stability of the dike. Several streets were evacuated “for urgent safety reasons”. A dike in Lilienthal burst on Wednesday.

5:45 a.m. – December 28, 2023

Live ticker for the flood on Thursday starts – good morning!

Here we are now reporting again in the live ticker about the most important developments in connection with the floods in many regions in Lower Saxony. Good morning! Click here for the blog from the previous day.

