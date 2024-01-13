LIVE TRAGEDY: PAUL did an INCREDIBLE thing, then died a HORRIFIC death! His LAST words on VIDEO are chilling

#LIVE #TRAGEDY #PAUL #INCREDIBLE #died #HORRIFIC #death #words #VIDEO #chilling

HIGH TATRAS – Tourist Pavol loved the Tatras and went to our highest peak for the 50th time. However, the jubilee ascent of Gerlach, which the Pole broadcasted live, proved fatal for him. Shortly before he fell from the ridge, he warned the others.

Pavol lost his life on Wednesday (January 10) after a neck-breaking fall in the area of ​​Zadné Gerlach. The passionate rescuers received information that something had happened from Polish colleagues who were contacted by the family, as well as a random tourist. “He saw someone advancing on the back ridge and after a while it disappeared from his sight,” brought closer by the head of HZS Vysoké Tatry, Miroslav Živčák. They immediately set out to search for the man in the given locality. Unfortunately, his body was found around midnight without signs of life in Velická dolina.

First he admired on the video, then he warned

The tourist did not survive the fall from the ridge in difficult winter conditions. The man himself drew attention to the situation, just moments before the fall. Pavol broadcast his experiences from trips to the mountains on the social network.

He also filmed the last hike, from which he spoke live to his audience. At first he admired our mountains. “Nice, very nice,” he pointed to the snowy peaks.

In one of his last entries, he said that if everything goes well, it will be his 50th successful ascent of Gerlach. He repeated several times that our highest shield is his “beloved king”. At the same time, he warned people not to go to the places where he was. “The conditions are very demanding. I don’t know if I will go further to Gerlach, because everything is leaving, nothing is holding,” he said. Later he did not call again.

Not long before, he cleaned up garbage in the Tatras

Relatives and friends remember him as an extremely kind and positive person. The fact that he also cared about nature is evidenced by his recent action. “Just a few days ago, he sent us photos of the garbage he collected in the Tatras,” reported the Polish portal 24tp.pl.

The grief affected his loved ones and friends. “He was my friend, my mountain partner, a climber and above all a fearless and positively crazy person who did what he loved, often exposing himself to risks that many will never understand.” said Lukáš.

“On Tuesday, we wrote to each other whether we would go to Gerlach together. Today shows how important it is to always be humble in the mountains and to be able to say no,” he added that he would always remember him when visiting the Tatras.

Damián, who also wanted to climb Gerlach, also died

January 10 was an extremely tragic day in the High Tatras. In the mountains, they found the remains of a second tourist, who also came from Poland. It was Damián, who was also planning to climb Gerlachovský štít. The discovery of his lifeless body was reported by a random tourist in Batizovská dolina. According to the Mountain Rescue Service, the possible cause of the fatal accident in this case was a fall with a blown plate avalanche.

