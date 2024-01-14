LIVE Transporters’ and farmers’ protest continues on Sunday. Difficult traffic in several areas of the country. New negotiations with Government representatives are expected

#LIVE #Transporters #farmers #protest #continues #Sunday #Difficult #traffic #areas #country #negotiations #Government #representatives #expected

Because no firm agreement was reached with the Government, farmers and transporters continue their protest on Sunday. The Infotraffic Center of the Romanian Police informs that, on Sunday morning, several trucks are still parked in the town of Afumati, on DN 2, on lane 1 of the direction of travel to Bucharest, with the intention of moving during the day to the Capital.

Not 09:30 One of the leaders of the transporters and farmers who have been protesting for five days blocking the ring roads of the big cities, Dănuţ Andruş, said on Saturday evening, after the meeting with the leadership of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), that no common denominator could be reached and that their requirements are not taken into account. For his part, the president of the ASF, Alexandru Petrescu, stated that many of the protesters’ requests were also actions that the new management of the Financial Supervisory Authority was going to take. On Saturday, the protesters had negotiations at the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport, and on Sunday, from 11 o’clock, they will have discussions at the Ministry of Finance.

The original news

The representatives of transporters and farmers are going to the Ministry of Finance on Sunday after they discussed with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport on Saturday.

“We estimate that even today the transporters’ and farmers’ protests will continue and traffic will be reduced in many areas of the country, especially on the belts of the big cities, especially on the belt of the Capital, where traffic has been hampered in the last days, since the demonstrations began . (…) We advise drivers to pay close attention to all the maneuvers performed and to avoid areas with protests, because they will drive at a very low speed, in some places there may even be traffic jams”, according to a press release from the Infotraffic Center, according to Agerpres.

According to the cited source, on Sunday morning, there are no highways or national roads with traffic stopped as a result of weather conditions or due to any road event.

On the main roads, namely the A1 Bucharest – Pitesti, A2 Bucharest – Constanța, A3 Bucharest – Ploiesti, A4 Ovidiu – Agigea, DN 1 Ploiesti – Braşov and DN 7 Râmnicu Vâlcea – Sibiu, traffic is on a dry road, visibility is good , and traffic values ​​are reduced.

Transporters and farmers started a series of protests on Wednesday, dissatisfied with the high excise duties on diesel, RCA prices, but also with the legislative changes that came into force on January 1. They left on the roads of the country with trucks and tractors, at low speed, heading towards Bucharest, and the traffic was blocked on several roads, including the Capital Ring Road.

On Friday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had consultations with the delegation of transporters and farmers, in which the problems reported by the representatives of the two sectors of activity, the legal solutions in accordance with the norms at the European level, as well as the method of their approval were analyzed. According to a press release from the Government, a tight schedule of punctual meetings with the ministries and institutions with attributions in solving some of the aspects discussed during the meeting was established.

On Saturday, the transporters’ delegation held negotiations with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport, with the respective ministers stressing that they were committed to resolving the grievances of the protesters related to their portfolios.