LIVE Transporters’ and farmers’ protests, on day 6. Traffic restricted in Afumați. Discussions at the government and the Ministry of Agriculture, after the failure of negotiations

Protests by hauliers and farmers continued on Monday for a sixth consecutive day after weekend negotiations broke down. Traffic is restricted on the first lane, in both directions, in the town of Afumaţi in Ilfov county, the road being occupied by trucks. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has a meeting, Monday morning, with the Ministers of the Interior, of Transport, of Agriculture and representatives of Finance. The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, will meet on Monday and Tuesday with the representatives of farmers’ associations.

Protest RCA al transportatorilorFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Main events of the sixth day of transporters and farmers’ protests, LIVETEXT:

09:52 The Prefect of the Capital, Rareș Hopincă, said on Monday, in an intervention on B1 TV, that the protesters do not want to reach the Capital, but “there are only a few instigators who are trying to convince the demonstrators to force the dams”:

“Protesters do not want to reach the Capital – this has already been clarified repeatedly with those who are protesting and with whom we have a very good dialogue. Instead, there is the attempt to provoke the authorities.

There were, at least over the weekend, attempts to force the roadblocks by people inciting violence, not protesters. This is the big risk. Our call is fixed in the same direction – not to be instigated by those who want to instigate antisocial acts.

Entry into the Capital is not desired. There are some demands, all of which were presented to the Minister of Agriculture on Saturday and most of them were accepted and a firm timetable for implementation was agreed. So about these claims, the majority are resolved, the dialogue continues. (…)

A bill cannot be passed overnight. A broad consultation of all the economic actors involved is necessary because, for example, the demands of the transporters must reach the knowledge of all the actors involved, not only those who represent the protesters, and then additional time is needed to prepare legislative measures” .



09:43 There are still police and gendarmerie filters at the entrances to the capital, as the demonstrators do not have authorization to protest in Bucharest.

08:30 Traffic is restricted on the first lane, in both directions, in the town of Afumaţi in Ilfov county, being occupied by trucks, in the context of the transporters’ protest, the Infotraffic Center announced on Monday morning.

It is estimated that these protests will continue throughout the day, with the possibility that traffic will be hindered in certain areas of the country, especially on the ring roads of the big cities or at the entrances to them, according to the police.

Discussions with the government and the Ministry of Agriculture

The government announced that from 9:30 a.m. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will have, at the Victoria Palace, a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Cătălin Predoiu, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin Barbu, and representatives of the Ministry of Finance.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, will meet on Monday and Tuesday with the representatives of farmers’ associations, processors and retailers, to discuss the problems they face, support measures and financing solutions.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, on Monday, from 11:00 a.m., farmers from the sheep and goat sector, respectively 16 associations, are expected for discussions, from 1:00 p.m. those from the plant sector (nine associations) will enter, and from 4:00 p.m. the representatives of the Association of Large Commercial Chains in Romania (AMRCR) and the large retailers present in Romania are scheduled, according to Agerpres.

On Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m., the farmers from the livestock sector are scheduled, namely five associations representing dairy and meat cows, from 2:00 p.m. those representing the pig and poultry sectors (five organizations) will participate in discussions, and from 16:00 the processors from the food industry are expected, respectively the five representative employers’ organizations in the sector.

“Thank you to those who responded to my call to participate in the meetings. We have scheduled the meetings so that we can discuss, leisurely, with each sector separately the support measures and financing solutions for all the situations that farmers encounter this agricultural year. We will sit down at the table for civilized discussions, so that we can understand exactly what problems they all face. We will try to find a solution as soon as possible, because the activity in agriculture must continue and develop, for the benefit of farmers, but with the Romanian consumer in the center of attention, who expects safe and quality products”, said Minister Florin- Ionuţ Barbu.

Failed negotiations

One of the leaders of the protesters declared on Sunday, after discussions at the Ministry of Finance, that no agreement was reached.

“We declare that no agreement was reached, citing European legislation. No solutions were found to reduce budget expenditures in all areas. The protest will continue indefinitely until the authorities understand that their inability to manage a country is real. Everything is motivated by the European Commission, PNRR”, said Dănuț Andruș, one of the leaders of the protesters, upon leaving the discussions at the Ministry of Finance.

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloș, stated that “they are part of the measures that I agreed with”, in the discussions with the representatives of transporters and farmers, specifying, however, that no measures can be taken to encourage tax evasion. He said that Finance agrees with six measures, including those related to the prevention law and digitization, but the rest must be discussed with the European Commission, because they involve Romania’s commitments in relation to European institutions.

What the Finances proposed

In the discussions with the representatives of the protesters, the Finances proposed:

The law of prevention should only apply to acts that are not tax evasion,

procedures in the Fiscal Code to be simplified, in order to debureaucratize,

the realization of a partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture for a legal framework related to certificates of local producers,

creating a legal framework for investments in agriculture and the agro-food industry, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as for investments in infrastructure in partnership with the Ministry of Transport,

tax exemption for the profit reinvested in farms in the field of agriculture and for the profit reinvested in companies in the field of transport,

the accounting regulation and fiscal recognition of subsidies in order to clarify the facilities related to the exemption from the payment of profit tax.

What the transporters proposed at the Finance discussions

The list of transporters’ claims put on the table at the Ministry of Finance:

identical tax treatment for public and private and the increase of non-taxable benefits for transport employees, which amounts to 265 lei

the increase of the acceptable daily value for the non-taxable meal of delegated or seconded employees, in the amount of 50 euros per day to be added to the maximum ceiling of 87.5 euros per day, the limit in which the allowance can be granted.

recovery of a percentage of excise duty, directly at the pump for all licensed road transport companies.

the return to the RO e-transport system, e-seal only for high-risk goods.

returning to 5% dividend tax and eliminating CASS double taxation

returning to the cash ceiling in the old form of the law

not to institute sanctions for carriers for non-compliance by the beneficiary with the conditions for declaring high-risk goods.

In the meantime, the Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed a set of measures with the final result of reducing the RCA. These concern, among others, the review of the bonus-malus system, the possibility of suspending the effects of the RCA contract, as well as the payment of the insurance premium in installments, according to an ASF document consulted by HotNews.ro.

