Live Trial-Shield & Friends | Hans Rieder’s yarmulke is “hypocritical and disrespectful”

Absent Van Langenhove has already announced that he will appeal

While the trial is still in full swing and no penalties have yet been imposed, the absent Dries Van Langenhove has already responded on his social media that he will appeal anyway. His explanation for why he is not in court is as follows.

“Although I fundamentally believe that opinions and jokes should never come to court, I have spent the past six years eagerly awaiting the moment when I would finally get a fair chance to defend myself in court. So my disappointment was very each time the investigation and judicial process were delayed.”

“My disappointment, however, is even greater now that it appears that this fair opportunity has been taken away from me in the first instance. I cannot get a fair trial with judge Jan Van den Berghe, who is clearly of an extremely left-wing nature and was appointed with fraud. That is why “I am not present in court today and, in consultation with my lawyer, I have decided to keep our plea before the court of appeal, where we will hopefully get a fair chance.”

Important notes: it is Van Langenhove’s lawyer, Hans Rieder, who has repeatedly caused delays in recent months through procedural steps, including a request for recusal of the appointed judges. Moreover, those requests for recusal have already been rejected by the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation.