LIVE! Two defeats in a row: how are Barça doing in Valencia?

After the defeat against leaders Girona a week ago, FC Barcelona only picked up one point in a 1-1 draw with FC Valencia in the Mestalla and continued to lose points in the race to defend their title.

Barça shocked with his remarkable equalizer: Valencia’s Hugo Guillamon. Getty Images

FC Barcelona had a lot to make up for on matchday 17 of the Spanish league. After losing the top game against Girona (2:4), the Catalans had to admit defeat to Royal Antwerp in the Champions League with a heavily changed team (2:3).

In Valencia it was a matter of not allowing the gap to the top, which was already seven points before the match day, to increase. Xavi rotated back heavily, only Inaki Pena, Balde, Koundé and Lewandowski started again compared to the defeat. The hosts also had to make substitutions – although sometimes out of necessity. Gabriel Paulista (yellow-red) and Guerra (red) picked up suspensions in the 0-1 win against Getafe, the fourth winless league game in a row (0-1-3). In addition, Gasiorowski and Foulquier moved to the bench, Vazquez, Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon and Yaremchuk received the trust of coach Ruben Baraja.

Inaki Pena saves early – Lewandowski spectacular

The eleventh in the table started bravely and almost surprised the guests early on. When a throw-in was thrown in midfield, Barcelona’s entire defensive formation was asleep. This allowed Lopez to be sent freely down the line. The Barça youth team put it back for Yaremchuk, who turned once and aimed for the right corner from 14 meters, but was denied by Inaki Pena, who reacted strongly (2nd).

As time went on, the Catalans created a preponderance of opportunities, but they were unable to take advantage of them. Diakhaby made a decisive deflection against Lewandowski (10th) and also saved from Joao Cancelo’s sharp cross (22nd). Lewandowski forced Mamardashvili to make several saves, including with a side kick (28′) and Joao Felix didn’t cut a good figure with his flying header from a promising position (45+1′). So it remained goalless at halftime in a lively game.

Spectacular: Robert Lewandowski still couldn’t score a goal in the Mestalla. Getty Images

Joao Felix breaks the spell, but Hugo Guillamon counters

After the break, Barça’s chances continued: Lewandowski narrowly missed the goal (47′), the same applied to Gündogan’s direct shot shortly afterwards (52′). Shortly afterwards the time had come: After a dream pass from de Jong, Raphinha played cleverly to the left in the penalty area on the right, where Joao Felix only had to push in (55th). As a result, the game became more intense. Fran Perez committed a nasty revenge foul against Gündogan, but got away with a yellow card (65th).

A little out of nowhere, Valencia equalized in the 70th minute. Hugo Guillamon shot a shot into the top right corner of the goal to make it 1-1 against the Catalans’ briefly disoriented backline. The Catalans tried hard, but in the final phase they were no longer able to achieve as clear a goal as they had previously. And so it ended up being a draw, meaning that Barça once again dropped points in the title race.

Valencia will play at Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday (7 p.m.), Barcelona will host UD Almeria on Wednesday (7 p.m.), before a friendly game in the US state of Texas against Mexican club CF America on Friday night (3 a.m.). .