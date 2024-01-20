LIVE UPDATE, road conditions, InfoTraffic. After spring temperatures, winter has returned in full force in Romania

#LIVE #UPDATE #road #conditions #InfoTraffic #spring #temperatures #winter #returned #full #force #Romania

In Suceava county, a truck skidded and entered the fence of a house, and on a county road in Cluj, a bus with 20 passengers left the road.

Circulation on several sections of national roads was interrupted, to make way for snow removal machines.

At Henri Coandă Bucharest International Airport and Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport air traffic takes place in winter conditionsbut within normal parameters, according to the flight plan.

Real-time information about the status of flights at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest can be found on the website www.bucharestairports.ro.

The interactive map showing the situation of roads affected by snow, made by the National Road Company (CNADNR), can be consulted here.

Road condition, InfoTrafic – LIVE UPDATE – January 20:

not 07.45

The INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that traffic has been resumed, directed, on DN 2 Bucharest – Urziceni, outside the town of Şindrilița, Ilfov county. Following the collision, the two vehicles involved left the roadway, resulting in the injury of two people, one of whom was transported to the hospital, and the other is being resuscitated in the ambulance at the scene.

It is estimated that traffic will resume under normal conditions after 08.30.

07.15 Ilfov County: Traffic blocked on the A1 highway, direction Pitesti-Bucuresti

The INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that a car assembly has skidded, positioning itself transversely on the road axis, blocking movement on both lanes on the A1 highway in the direction of Pitesti – Bucharest, at kilometer 17, in the area of ​​Ciorogârla, Ilfov county. The incident did not result in casualties.

Traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes.

06.55 Ilfov County: Traffic stopped on DN2 due to an accident

The INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that traffic is temporarily interrupted on DN 2 Bucharest – Urziceni, outside the town of Şindrilița, Ilfov county, after two vehicles were involved in a collision.

Following the accident, five people are receiving medical assistance at the scene.

not 06.30 No national roads or highways with closed/restricted traffic are indicated

The INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that, at this time, no national roads or highways are signaled with traffic stopped/restricted as a result of unfavorable weather conditions or any road accident.

There is precipitation in the form of snow, isolated with deposition on the road side, without tonnage restrictions being imposed, in Argeș, Brașov, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ilfov, Prahova, Sibiu, Vâlcea counties. It is operated with snow removal machines.

Precipitation in the form of rain and sleet is reported in the counties Calarasi, Constanța and Maramureș (DN 18 Gutâi and Prislop passes – conditions for the formation of snow).

On the main roads, namely the A1 Bucharest – Pitești, A2 Bucharest – Constanța, A3 Bucharest – Ploiești and DN 1 Ploiești-Brașov highways, it is snowing, with sections where the snow is deposited, but it is being operated with machinery.

Drivers are advised to inform themselves about the traffic restrictions and weather conditions in the areas where they are going to travel and to equip their vehicles with winter tires before setting off on the road!

Normal air traffic in winter conditions at the capital’s airports

At Henri Coandă Bucharest International Airport and Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, air traffic is carried out in winter conditions, but in normal parameters, according to the flight plan.

Aircraft land and take off safely. No race is canceled due to weather. Some flights may experience delays due to the need to de-ice the aircraft, which is carried out after passengers have boarded.

The runways, platforms and taxiways of the aircraft are open and operational, the conditions for carrying out air operations being ensured.

It constantly intervenes with its own machines to maintain the movement surface in good operating conditions.

Bucharest Airports National Company assures passengers that it makes all the necessary efforts for the safety and security of all operations at the airports it manages.

Real-time information about the status of flights at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest can be found on the website www.bucharestairports.ro.

Snow in several areas of the country

In Pasul Tihuța, Bistrța Năsăud county, drivers could hardly move due to the blizzard. The snow plows didn’t stop for a moment to deal with the heavy snowfall. A portion of National Road 17 was closed by the authorities, so that road users could clear the road.

At the exit from Vatra Dornei, dozens of shots were fired on the right, until the road users removed the snow from the road.

Driver: “It’s quite bad, like in winter, the traffic is stopped, and it’s driving, and it’s standing, the shots were stopped at the exit from Vatra Dornei in both directions.”

In the whole Suceava county, moreover, the national roads were driven in winter conditions.

In the village of Oniceni, a truck skidded and stopped in the fence of a local. And in Bălcăuți commune, several trucks with Ukrainian license plates could not move forward because of the snow.

In Iaşi, bus traffic on the route leading outside the city was interrupted last night, due to the snow.

And in Neamț county, the intervention of snow removal machines was needed.

In Cluj, a bus carrying 20 people skidded between the towns of Leghia and Aghireșu, and the trailer ended up in the ditch next to the road. The road was blocked, and another coach, in the convoy, was hit by a snow removal machine that had come to clear the road. Until they were picked up by another car, the passengers warmed up in the fire trucks.

And in the Capital, the rain on Friday evening turned into snow after midnight

Snow plows took to the street and spread anti-skid material.

Reporters: Alexandru Stan, Călin Voicu, Elena Bejinaru, Ioan Vrâncean, Teodora Suciu, Daniel Moldovan

