LIVE VIDEO Farmers’ and transporters’ protest spreads across the country

#LIVE #VIDEO #Farmers #transporters #protest #spreads #country

No 14.50

The gendarmes from Constanţa issued 85 contraventional sanctions following an unauthorized protest by farmers and transporters that took place last week. The police also opened a criminal case for public incitement.

More details, here

No. 13.48

One of the shepherds who came out of the meeting with the Minister of Agriculture said that he did not trust the solutions proposed by the officials.

“My boy is 25 years old, he has 300 sheep, which I gave him, he has been asking for pasture from the town hall for 5 years and has not received a meter, stories. It is an order for all the youth to leave the country, to be the slaves of Europe. Fairy tales.

What did I ask him? Give us subsidies, because animals don’t live on subsidies. Fairy tales. Animals don’t live on promises. The subsidy was supposed to come in in December. He told us it will be in by March.

Do you realize how many animals go to the slaughterhouse? In 2022 it was very dry. Which I actually sent to the slaughterhouse. Now, 2023 was better. They put checks on us that we are not okay,” said the shepherd.

No. 13:20: Hundreds of farmers and transporters also protest in Alba Iulia. They came mainly from Valea Târnavelor, an agricultural area. The line of cars stretches throughout the city center, up to the Prefect’s Institution.

The demonstration was authorized by the Alba Iulia City Hall during the morning. The Gendarmerie and the Police are on the scene.

Farmers’ protest in the center of Alba Iulia. Photo: G4media

The motorcade was led through the city by police crews and people were asked to stick to a walking lane so as not to block traffic, which they did.

The taxi drivers in the city were also added ad hoc to the protesters, also affected by the increased excise duty on fuels. Around 1:30 p.m., the farmers were expected to have a discussion with the prefect of Alba County, Nicolae Albu.

Their demands are similar to those of farmers and transporters in the country: prices of diesel and insurance and others.

No. 12.36: Protest in front of the Mureş prefecture, in support of the actions of farmers and transporters. The authorities have set up filters to prevent vehicles from entering the streets of Târgu Mureş. There are also protests in Sibiu, Suceava and Craiova. An authorized protest is taking place, on Monday, in front of the headquarters of the Prefect of Mures Institution, with the participation of farmers, transporters, but also people who support the street movements of the two categories, according to News.ro

No. 12.32: Protest of farmers and transporters also in Zalău. About 30 vehicles – tractors, cars, vans – moved, on Monday, at low speed, on the main boulevard of Zalău, as part of a protest initiated by farmers and transporters at the national level, according to Agerpres. The protest started at 11:00, at one of the entrances to the city, and then the vehicles moved at low speed through the streets of Zalău, carrying tricolor flags.

It’s not 12:30: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday in a statement that he asked the ministers to expedite the adoption of normative acts to implement the solutions requested by farmers and transporters who have been protesting for six consecutive days in most regions of Romania. On the other hand, the government announces that “from the first data received, it was reconfirmed that, from October 2023 until now, no Ukrainian grains have entered the domestic market in Romania, being only about transit to the Port of Constanța, from where the goods left for export”. However, one of the demands of the farmers is the complete stop of grain imports from Ukraine. Read more here

No. 8.05: The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, will meet on Monday and Tuesday with the representatives of farmers’ associations, processors and retailers, to discuss the problems they face, support measures and financing solutions, informs MADR.

Monday, January 15, 2024, from 11:00 the farmers from the sheep and goat sector, respectively 16 associations, are expected, from 13:00 those from the vegetable sector (nine associations) will enter, and from 16:00 the representatives of the Association of Large Commercial Networks from Romania (AMRCR) and the major retailers present in Romania.

Tuesday, January 16from 11:00 a.m. the farmers from the livestock sector are scheduled, namely five associations representing dairy and meat cows, from 2:00 p.m. those representing the pig and poultry sectors (five organizations) will enter the discussions, and from 16:00 the processors from the food industry are expected, respectively the five representative employers’ organizations in the sector. (Details, here)

It’s not 7.40

Traffic is restricted on the first lane, in both directions, in the town of Afumati, Ilfov county, being occupied by trucks, in the context of the transporters’ protest, the Infotraffic Center announced on Monday morning. (Details, here)

Not 7.30

The representatives of farmers and transporters announced, on Sunday evening, after several hours of discussions at the Ministry of Finance, that the negotiations had failed and that the protests would continue.

Friday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had consultations with the delegation of transporters and farmers, in which the problems reported by the representatives of the two sectors of activity, the legal solutions in accordance with the norms at the European level, as well as the method of their approval were analyzed. According to a press release from the Government, a close schedule of punctual meetings with the ministries and institutions with attributions in solving some of the aspects discussed during the meeting was established.

Saturdaythe transporters’ delegation held negotiations with the representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport, the relevant ministers stressing that they are committed to solving the grievances of the protesters related to their portfolios.

Sundayafter the meeting of the delegation of transporters and farmers with the Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloș, the protesters announced that they will continue to remain in the streets, not being dissatisfied with the official’s promises.