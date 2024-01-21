LIVE – War in Ukraine: kyiv “can count on France”, assures the French Minister of Foreign Affairs

#LIVE #War #Ukraine #kyiv #count #France #assures #French #Minister #Foreign #Affairs

Russia will consider next week a bill aimed at confiscating money, property and valuables from anyone found guilty of spreading “false information” about its army, a senior parliamentary official announced on Saturday. Moscow made criticism of the military illegal shortly after launching its assault on Ukraine in February 2022. Thousands of opponents of the conflict have since been jailed.

The bill, which state media say has the support of all major parliamentary groups, will be presented to the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Monday, its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. “Anyone who tries to destroy Russia and betray it must receive the punishment they deserve and compensate for the damage caused to the country with their property,” he wrote on Telegram. This measure, he added, aims to punish the “scoundrels” who “sully our country, the soldiers and officers who participate in the special military operation.”

The charge of spreading “false information” about the military already carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and has been used by authorities to stifle any form of dissent.